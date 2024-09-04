The Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) Marks International Day of Charity, Affirming UAE’s Dedication to Humanitarian Values Both Locally and Globally

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: The Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) emphasized that UAE's observance of the International Day of Charity reflects its unwavering commitment to fostering humanitarian values and supporting charitable initiatives both locally and globally.



On this occasion, the FHO remarked, “As the world unites on September 5th to celebrate this day, we would like to take a moment to recognize UAE's significant contributions to regional and international relief efforts, while inspiring individuals within and beyond the country to engage in charitable activities, further strengthening the humanitarian culture that defines the UAE.”



The FHO noted that the UAE has consistently upheld its status as one of the world’s leading donors of humanitarian and relief aid, actively supporting global humanitarian causes through numerous initiatives and campaigns focused on alleviating poverty, enhancing education, improving healthcare, and aiding vulnerable communities.



The Frontline Heroes Office emphasized that the UAE’s leadership has firmly established the nation as a global leader in humanitarian assistance. Inspired by the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to prioritize charitable work as a cornerstone of its identity. This commitment, rooted in the values of tolerance, compassion, and social responsibility, ensures that the UAE extends its hand to those in need, regardless of who they are or where they come from.



