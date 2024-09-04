Media Alert | Cisco’s Inaugural State of Industrial Networking Report Highlights OT Security as a Key Focus for Global Organizations

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – September 3rd, 2024 — Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) released its first State of Industrial Networking Report to highlight the key priorities in the evolving industrial networking landscape. The report highlights that Operational Technology (OT), once a secondary issue, is now a crucial focus for organizations globally.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities organizations face in building secure and efficient industrial networking foundation. It also shows the dire need globally for robust security solutions tailored to the specific needs of industrial settings, as well as the potential benefits for those who can successfully address these challenges.

“Operational technology, and specifically the network supporting industrial operations, has become a key differentiator for organizations globally,” said Vikas Butaney, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking - SD-WAN, Multicloud and Industrial IoT. “This research spotlights how IT and OT leaders recognize that strengthening their OT security posture is critical to drive business resiliency, improve efficiencies and prepare for the next wave of innovation with AI.”

Key Trends and Solutions for a Resilient Industrial Network

Industrial networks are becoming more interconnected, with OT systems converging with enterprise IT, leading to a complex environment vulnerable to cyberattacks. Challenges such as outdated systems, a growing attack surface, and a strained workforce are making the situation worse. However, AI holds the potential to drive business growth for those who effectively leverage it to enhance industrial networks. Key highlights of the report include:



• Prioritize cybersecurity in OT plans: With 89% of respondents citing cybersecurity compliance as very or extremely important, organizations that neglect these strategies will waste energy, time, and money on attack mitigation—resources that could be better spent on innovation and growth in OT.

• Encourage IT/OT collaboration: A significant 41% of firms report that OT and IT teams work independently, highlighting the need for improved collaboration. To optimize and protect data and assets, a combination of human and organizational factors, along with integrated tech solutions, is essential.

• Leverage AI for competitive advantage: 48% of respondents view AI as the most significant technological advancement impacting industrial networking in the next five years, and forward-thinking OT leaders are using it to differentiate their companies and enhance product delivery. Organizations that fail to update their infrastructure to utilize AI for efficiency, data analysis, employee support, and cybersecurity will struggle to stay competitive as 49% expect AI to improve network management across IT and OT.



The Cisco 2024 State of Industrial Networking Report draws on data from a global survey of over 1,000 industry professionals across 17 countries and 20 sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, and energy. The findings represent insights from management to C-suite executives at companies with annual revenues exceeding $100 million.





