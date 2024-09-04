EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG Invests in Silencio Network, a DePIN project Revolutionizing Global Noise Pollution Data Collection

Advanced Blockchain AG Invests in Silencio Network, a DePIN project Revolutionizing Global Noise Pollution Data Collection September 4, 2024

- Advanced Blockchain AG ('AB', Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, has invested in Silencio Network ( ), a rapidly growing platform within the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks). Silencio Network leverages blockchain technology to incentivize global noise pollution data collection, making it a pioneer in the fight against one of the most overlooked environmental threats. The investment includes an initial commitment of $50,000 for a 0.125% stake in the total token supply and an equity allocation. Silencio Network empowers users to report and record noise data in their regions via a mobile app, supporting various data types such as noise levels, location data, hearing test results, and venue check-ins. Users are rewarded with tokens that can be traded, used for fee payments, or redeemed for real-world services. Since the network launch in March 2023, Silencio has deployed 300k sensors across 180 countries and recorded over 6 million venue check-ins globally. The dataset ( ) is expanding at a pace equivalent to mapping the entire city of Paris every day. Hatem Elsayed, COO of AB, comments :“Our investment in Silencio Network underscores our commitment to innovation in the DePIN sector. Silencio is revolutionizing noise data collection through citizen science, providing precise, local real-time data essential for improved environmental policy. We believe Silencio Network will set new standards and positively impact quality of life globally.” The DePIN sector, currently valued at $35 billion, is expected to soar to $3.5 trillion by 2028, according to Nasdaq . Silencio Network's innovative approach exemplifies the transformative potential of DePIN, setting new standards in environmental data management, monetization, and utilization for public good. Environmental noise is increasingly recognized as a significant public health challenge. The World Health Organization estimates that traffic-related noise alone costs Western Europe over 1 million healthy life years annually, with the EU's social cost of road and rail noise exceeding €40 billion per year. Despite these challenges, most noise data is derived from limited samples, often leading to ineffective mitigation strategies. Silencio Network addresses this by providing hyper-local, GDPR compliant and real-time data, empowering governments, city planners, and businesses to make informed decisions. Silencio aims to become the world's largest citizen science project, revolutionizing how noise pollution is measured and mitigated. Theo Messerer, COO & Co-Founder of Silencio, states: "We are very pleased about the trust and commitment of the Advanced Blockchain team. This partnership not only bolsters our ability to tackle the global issue of environmental noise but also highlights the revolutionary potential of DePIN technology in establishing new benchmarks for data management and public benefit." This investment in Silencio Network aligns with Advanced Blockchain AG's long-term vision of driving innovation within the DePIN sector, as demonstrated by the prior involvement in projects like peaq network. Silencio Network supports compliance with the European Union's Environmental Noise Directive and enhances its appeal to both public and private sectors. Advanced Blockchain AG is confident that Silencio Network will continue to lead in the DePIN sector and beyond. For more information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its investments, visit .

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit

Contact:

