ISI Launches New Brand Identity And Website

ISI launches new brand identity to reflect the company's dedication to partnering with defense contractors throughout their security and compliance journeys.

- David LawrenceHERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISI, a leading provider of security and compliance solutions for the defense industrial base (DIB), today announced the launch of its new brand identity and website.This rebranding initiative, and the new logo's long, winding 'S,' reflect the company's dedication to partnering with defense contractors throughout their security and compliance journeys.The rebrand also marks closer integration between the three core services offered by the company-encompassing cybersecurity and industrial security -under a single ISI.“Security and compliance are not a one and done; it's a journey that looks different for each business,” said David Lawrence, ISI's CEO.“We favor developing customized solutions that ensure defense contractors are protected and compliant, while allowing them to remain productive, efficient and competitive. We're excited that our new identity reflects our commitment to long-term partnership with our customers, while retaining our focus on delivering first-rate customer service and innovating to meet the evolving needs of the defense industrial base.”ISI's rebranding marks the next stage in the company's evolution. Founded in 2010 as Industrial Security Integrators, ISI initially developed revolutionary managed security services and software aimed at supporting Facility Security Officers (FSOs). In 2019, ISI expanded to support its customers with cybersecurity and CMMC/NIST 800-171 compliance through a managed service provider (MSP) division, formerly known as DoD Security.ISI's focus on both cybersecurity and industrial security means the company is in a unique position to support its customers across the facilities, personnel and technology domains.ISI's new website can be accessed at .About ISIISI is a security and compliance solution provider for US defense contractors. We are the only partner with the ability and scale to support our customers throughout their security and compliance journey. With solutions encompassing CMMC & NIST compliance, managed IT & cybersecurity, and FSO services & clearance support, we tailor our approach to meet our clients' needs, ensuring they maintain a long-term, robust security posture while meeting Defense Industrial Base (DIB) compliance requirements. Our expert guidance, hands-on management and support, and technology solutions are relied upon by over 900 clients across the DIB.

