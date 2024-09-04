E.ON Drive Infrastructure Selects AMPECO's EV Charging Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E Drive Infrastructure selects AMPECO's EV charging platform

ESSEN, GERMANY, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- E.ON Drive Infrastructure (EDRI), one of Europe's leading public Charge Point Operators (CPOs), has selected AMPECO's EV charging management as their backend solution for its pan-European CPO business.

EDRI manages an extensive of over 6,000 public EV charging points in 11 European countries and plans to add 1,000 new high-power charging points in the upcoming years. E.ON's in-house testing lab enables the assessment of EV charging solutions, ensuring EDRI deploys only the most effective and reliable technology.

To meet the specific customer needs of a pan-European CPO, EDRI chose the AMPECO platform as its backend solution. "AMPECO's platform not only meets our current needs for scalability but also offers the flexibility crucial for our future growth," says Arjan van der Eijk, Chief Operating Officer at E.ON Drive Infrastructure. "It gives us full control over our charging network and the ability to create tailored solutions that deliver valuable services to our customers."

AMPECO stood out as a mature platform with the best feature and strategy match for EDRI's needs.

AMPECO's strategic focus on addressing the challenges faced by large-scale CPOs is evident in its product roadmap, which prioritizes flexibility and extensibility. This approach enables EDRI to future-proof its charging solutions and build unique selling points (USPs) through powerful APIs, allowing for differentiation in an increasingly competitive market.

In addition to its technical strengths, AMPECO also delivers a high level of customer service, befitting a business-critical platform. Their team's deep industry knowledge and responsiveness proved invaluable during the complex migration of EDRI's extensive charging network. Lukas Gläsel, Product Owner at E.ON Drive Infrastructure, describes the process, "Migrating our pan-European network was a significant challenge that required thorough planning and preparation. Ampeco's extensive support and expertise of helped us to setup and test everything before the migration, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal service disruptions.”

"We are thrilled to provide the technological foundation for EDRI's ambitious expansion across Europe," says Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO.“EDRI's selection of our platform validates our commitment to delivering advanced, scalable solutions that meet the complex needs of large-scale CPOs. We look forward to supporting EDRI's vision of an efficient charging network that will drive the future of e-mobility across the continent.”

About E.ON Drive Infrastructure (EDRI)

E Drive Infrastructure (EDRI) is a pan-European market leading charge point operator owned by the E.ON group. EDRI builds, owns, and operates public charging infrastructure for all types of electric vehicles. The company purpose is to build a sustainable world, by providing charging for everyone, everywhere. EDRI currently operates more than 6,000 public charging points across 11 European countries: Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Poland, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Norway, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary and Romania. Together with location partners EDRI will expand its network by installing 1,000 additional high power charging points per year.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their own brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all business cases – public, private, and home charging.

Advanced remote maintenance, flexible pricing and billing management, powerful energy management, centralized B2B partner management, and multi-country operations setup are some of the platform's key components. With security and scalability at its core, the platform allows large-scale EV charging operators to achieve quick go-to-market while gaining unmatched flexibility and extensibility via APIs.

AMPECO supports more than 150 charging network operators in over 50 markets and has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, please visit

Dimitar Atanasov

AMPECO

+44 20 3878 4385

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.