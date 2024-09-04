Ministry Of Education Completes 15 Digital Transformation Projects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: There are 38 projects within the digital transformation programme of Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), of which 15 have been completed.

This was revealed by Director of Information Systems Department of MoEHE, Dr. Mona Salem Al Fadhli.

On the sidelines of the second and final day of the“Strategic Programs Exhibition” accompanying the launch of MoEHE's new strategy, Dr. Al Fadhli told to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that among the completed projects are the Educational Facilities Licenses platform, the smart assistant“Talib” service, and the educational vouchers service for students with disabilities.

A total of 23 projects remain under development until 2030, including the“my school my community” platform, the higher education data platform, the digital education infrastructure platform, and the data observatory, she said. Dr. Al Fadhli explained that the digital transformation programme serves all areas of MoEHE's strategy; pre-primary education, education for grades 1 to 12, post-secondary education, and continuing education, in addition to educational system enablers such as training, quality, and data observatory.

The programme is one of MoEHE's strategic programmes within the areas of system enablers. It aims to provide integrated and secure digital services, enhance user experience, and increase productivity by improving the infrastructure of the ministry as well as schools, in addition to automating procedures and operations and enhancing cybersecurity using modern technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis tools to increase innovation and keep pace with technological development.

Al Fadhli also highlighted that the programme focuses on three aspects: building and developing digital platforms, protecting and securing data, and technological infrastructure.