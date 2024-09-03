Digital Element Launches New Tools For IP Address Segmentation Mechanisms In Australia - France And Germany On The Horizon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groundbreaking Solution Offers Global Enterprises Alternate Geographical Boundaries to Improve Insights Surrounding Local Audiences, Markets, and Trends

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Element , the global leader in IP geolocation technology, today unveiled the Alternate Area Database (DB) , an industry-first enhancement to its NetAcuity IP Geolocation solution. This new database offers businesses enhanced geographical segmentation capabilities, allowing NetAcuity customers to utilize alternative boundaries to postal codes for their global IP geolocation needs



Digital Element initially developed the Alternate Area DB with data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which divides the country into Statistical Areas for census, planning, and other data collection purposes. Using the government's Statistical Area Level 1 (SA1) boundaries as the basis for the DB, Digital Element now provides customers with the ability to segment the IP addresses of Australia's 26 million population across 61,000 SA1 zones, compared to the roughly 3,300 postcodes in the country's postal system.

“Traditional postcode-level data has been the industry standard for decades but companies often need an alternate look into the geographies where they do business,” said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer of Digital Element.“This new database enhances current practices by leveraging statistical areas to provide enhanced local insights while maintaining an individual's digital privacy. The global rollout of Alternate Area DB is a big step forward in providing businesses with greater options to support their goals and campaigns.”

The introduction of the Alternate Area DB represents a significant step forward in IP geolocation, enabling businesses to gain valuable local insights and make informed decisions, even without a physical presence in those regions. This new capability allows companies to better understand and respond to regional trends globally. In the coming months, Digital Element will continue to expand the Alternate Area DB to include Germany's PLZ8 and France's IRIS statistical areas.

While initially developed to enhance advertising capabilities, the potential applications of Alternate Area DB extend beyond ad tech. Cybersecurity firms can utilize this geographic data to improve their understanding of regional dynamics, and retailers can refine their market strategies with a clearer view of localized demographic information.

Alternate Area DB is now available as a feature upgrade to Digital Element's NetAcuity platform. For more information, visit .

