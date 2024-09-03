JCA Strategic Initiatives Underpin Modernisation And Transformation Agenda

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Latonya Linton

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Agency (JCA), Velma Ricketts Walker, says the JCA has instituted several mechanisms and implemented several strategic initiatives that have further heralded the entity's modernisation and transformation agenda.

This, she said, is underpinned by the World Customs Organization (WCO) Revised Arusha Declaration, the leading guiding principles for integrity development within customs administrations.

Ricketts Walker, who is also the Commissioner of Customs, was addressing the JCA's annual anti-corruption panel discussion at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday August 30. The CEO noted that some of the strategic initiatives instituted include improvements in the regulatory framework, as obtains with the introduction of the new Customs Act, now before parliament, and the reform of the JCA's human resource management machinery, evidenced by a more transparent recruitment process.

Other transformational efforts include the digitalisation or automation of several trade and customs-related procedures and processes, driven by the customs management system, ASYCUDA, as well as the ongoing implementation of the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT), the online electronic single window which positively impacts the trade and other border regulatory agencies.

Walker said the JCA is serious about preventing and combatting corruption, through the implementation of practical solutions.

“Integrity is a crucial part of our operations at Customs and is one of our core values. The agency has strategically sought to institutionalise how we operate, through the establishment of an internal affairs division, and further buildout of this division with the introduction of an anti-corruption and integrity section.”

“Additionally, through our partnership with the World Customs Organization (WCO), under the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme, we are enhancing our efforts to ensure a robust and transparent customs environment,” she added.

The CEO pointed out that under A-CIP, the Customs Integrity Perception Survey (CIPS) was a critical component that was initiated and aimed at capturing the perceptions of private-sector stakeholders about customs practices.

Walker said the most recent CIPS, administered in 2023, was a pivotal step in the Agency's ongoing journey to enhance its operations.

She explained that its primary goal was to measure stakeholders' perceptions and identify areas needing attention.

“By understanding these perceptions, we aim to refine our strategies and strengthen our commitment to transparency and integrity. The findings from the CIPS, which is now available on our website, highlight areas where we can improve, particularly in understanding and addressing matters pertaining to our regulatory framework,” Walker said.

She added that the introduction of the new Customs Act and the ratification of the Revised Kyoto Convention, which is the blueprint for modern and efficient customs procedures, are significant steps towards simplifying these regulations and enhancing operational transparency.

“We are grateful to all ... who participated in the survey. Your feedback was valuable and will be used as part of our overall anti-corruption strategy to enhance and preserve the integrity of the Jamaica Customs Agency and, by extension, the social and economic foundation of our nation,” Walker said.

