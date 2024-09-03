Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on September 27, 2024 to of record on September 16, 2024 in the following amounts per share:



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PGIC $0.08000 Preferred Shares $0.06250

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9