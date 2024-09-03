Ukrainian Parliament Approves Unmanned Systems Forces In AFU
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved draft law No.
11507 which provides for the creation of a separate branch of the armed forces of Ukraine - the Unmanned Systems Forces.
This is according to MP from the Holos parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak as reported by Ukrinform,
"The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the Unmanned Systems Forces," the message reads.
As many as 294 deputies voted for draft law No.
11507.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, in June the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
