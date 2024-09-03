Wealthtech Solutions Market To Grow By USD 6.08 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Blockchain Popularity And AI Impact On Trends- Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global

wealthtech solutions market

size is estimated to grow by USD 6.08 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of blockchain

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising influence of digitalization. However,

rising data security and privacy concerns poses a challenge. Key market players include Acorn Wealth Management Group Ltd, Addepar, Inc, aixigo AG, ARC Group Ltd, BlackRock Inc., Bravura Solutions Ltd., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. , Creant Technologies Pvt Ltd., Empower Annuity Insurance Co. Of America, Etops, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., FNZ Group Technologies Ltd., InvestSuite, Mirador LLC, Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Valuefy Technologies Private Limited, Virtusa Corp., Wealthfront Corp., and WealthTechs Inc.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global wealthTech solutions market 2024-2028

Wealthtech Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6084.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key countries US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, and China Key companies profiled Acorn Wealth Management Group Ltd, Addepar, Inc, aixigo AG, ARC Group Ltd, BlackRock Inc., Bravura Solutions Ltd., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Creant Technologies Pvt Ltd., Empower Annuity Insurance Co. Of America, Etops, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., FNZ Group Technologies Ltd., InvestSuite, Mirador LLC, Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Valuefy Technologies Private Limited, Virtusa Corp., Wealthfront Corp., and WealthTechs Inc

Market Driver

The Wealthtech Solutions market refers to the use of technology to improve and automate wealth management services. This includes robo-advisors, digital platforms, and fintech applications. Companies in this sector offer personalized investment advice, automated portfolio management, and streamlined financial planning. Wealthtech solutions help businesses reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance customer experience. They also provide real-time data analysis and automated reporting, enabling better decision-making. The market is expected to grow due to increasing demand for digital services and advancements in technology.



Wealthtech solutions are transforming the financial industry by providing innovative technologies to help companies and organizations manage financial goals more efficiently. Trends like debt collection, data analytics, and AI technology are driving the growth of WealthTech startups, receiving significant venture capital funding. These digital tools enable efficient portfolio management, tax planning, and cash flow analysis. The IT and banking sectors, along with investment and wealth management firms, are embracing cloud services and outsourcing automation for improved liquidity of assets and customer relationships. Millennials' preference for digital tools and socially responsible investing is also fueling the market's growth. AI, ML, and Big Data are revolutionizing decision-making processes, while user-friendly interfaces make these technologies accessible to a wider audience. Collaborations between WealthTech startups and established enterprises are further driving innovation in areas like retirement savings, estate planning, and legacy planning. Key players like Wealthfront Corporation are leveraging AI for personalized investment strategies, while cryptocurrencies, exchangetraded funds, and property management firms are exploring blockchain technology for secure transactions and transparency. Overall, the Wealthtech market is poised for continued growth, driven by the increasing digitization of management and the internet penetration in various sectors.



Market

Challenges



The Wealthtech Solutions market refers to the use of technology to improve and automate wealth management services. Companies in this sector provide software solutions for investment management, financial planning, and portfolio analysis. These tools help financial institutions and advisors to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience. Wealthtech solutions enable better data analysis, improved communication, and increased efficiency, making them essential for businesses seeking to remain competitive in the financial services industry. The WealthTech solutions market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of digital tools, AI, ML, and Big Data by millennials and high-net-worth individuals. Internet penetration and fintech innovations have made investment and property management more accessible. Challenges include ensuring user-friendly interfaces, cloud-based technologies, security solutions, and compliance with regulations. AI and machine learning capabilities are transforming decision-making processes, offering robo-advisory services, and automating portfolio rebalancing. The competition landscape includes robo-advisory services, open-source banking systems, and digital wallets. Wealth management firms must address data breaches, cost transparency, customer service, and AI-based assistance. Predictive analytics technology, statistics, and modeling techniques are essential components for wealth management, with deployment mode and enterprise size impacting automation. Credit risk management is crucial, especially with the emergence of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Segment Overview



This wealthtech solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 On-premise 1.2 Cloud-based



2.1 Solution 2.2 Services



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

On-premise- On-premise wealthtech solutions continue to hold significance in the wealth management industry, especially for larger firms and financial institutions. These solutions provide enhanced security and compliance features, making them a preferred choice for organizations that prioritize data control. Wealth management firms with legacy IT systems often opt for on-premise deployments due to seamless integration with existing technology stacks. Customization and tailoring are also advantages, allowing firms to meet their unique requirements. Regulatory compliance around data storage and access is better addressed with on-premise solutions. Despite the rise of cloud-based wealthtech solutions, on-premise deployments remain vital for firms focused on security, compliance, and legacy system integration, contributing to the ongoing growth of the global on-premise wealthtech market.

Research Analysis

WealthTech solutions are digital tools that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to provide advanced financial services. These solutions utilize Big Data, Internet penetration, and cloud-based technologies to cater to the needs of tech-savvy millennials. WealthTech encompasses investment management, property management, and cryptocurrencies, among other financial services. AI-based assistance streamlines decision-making processes with user-friendly interfaces, while predictive analytics technology offers component-level insights for deployment in various enterprise sizes. Automation, cost transparency, and customer service are key components of WealthTech, with compliance and regulation ensuring secure deployment. Predictive analytics, statistics, and modeling techniques enable accurate forecasting and asset liquidity management. Overall, WealthTech solutions revolutionize traditional finance by offering efficient, transparent, and accessible financial services.

Market Research Overview

The Wealthtech Solutions market is revolutionizing the financial industry by integrating digital tools, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Big Data to cater to the needs of millennials and high-net-worth individuals. Internet penetration and fintech innovations have paved the way for cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and digital wallets, enabling seamless investment and property management. Wealthtech solutions offer user-friendly interfaces, cloud-based technologies, open-source banking systems, and security solutions to address data breaches. These solutions automate processes, from outsourcing and robo-advisory services to portfolio rebalancing, predictive analytics technology, and component deployment. Wealthtech startups receive venture capital funding, driving competition in the landscape. WealthTech solutions cater to enterprises of all sizes, focusing on efficient portfolio management, asset liquidity, cost transparency, customer service, and AI-based assistance. Predictive analytics, statistics, and modeling techniques are used for credit risk, debt collection, data analytics, and tax planning. Collaborations between Wealthtech companies and organizations are shaping the future of financial goals, retirement savings, cash flows, legacy planning, and estate planning in the IT and banking sectors. Additionally, socially responsible investing, exchange-traded funds, and automation of processes are becoming essential components of Wealthtech solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Deployment



On-premise

Cloud-based

Component



Solution

Services

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

