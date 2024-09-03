Chemicals Export Council Announces Trade Mission To Taiwan On 24 September

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council has announced that a trade mission to Taiwan, consisting of 10 Egyptian companies, will take place from 24-27 September, coinciding with the Taipei Plas exhibition.

This announcement was made during the“Taiwan Day” event organized by the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council in collaboration with the Taiwan Trade Center.

The event featured five major Taiwanese companies operating in the chemical and 23 Egyptian companies. The purpose of the event was to exchange data and information regarding potential cooperation opportunities between Egyptian and Taiwanese companies.

This initiative aims to provide alternative markets for Egyptian companies to purchase necessary production inputs for their factories, as well as to meet the Taiwanese market's demand for Egyptian chemical products, thereby enhancing economic cooperation between the two parties.

Mohamed Youssef Zein ElAbdin, board member of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council and Chairperson and CEO of Alamal Alsharif Plastics, stated that the recent meeting aimed to strengthen strategic partnerships between Egyptian and Taiwanese companies.

Zein ElAbdin emphasized that the collaboration between Egypt and Taiwan holds significant potential in key areas such as plastic recycling, chemicals, and pipe manufacturing, among other industrial sectors within the chemical industry.

He highlighted the council's goal of facilitating trade and supporting Egyptian companies in their global expansion efforts. He also noted that, in the first half of 2024, chemical industry exports reached approximately $4bn, accounting for 20% of Egypt's total non-oil exports.

Regarding the plastic sector in Egypt, he provided key figures: the sector comprises over 9,877 companies with a capital of $11.68bn. The total industrial output for 2023 exceeded $9bn, with annual domestic consumption reaching $42bn. Plastic exports amounted to approximately $1.198bn in the first half of 2024, representing a 3% growth compared to the same period in 2023. Plastic exports make up 29% of the total chemical industry exports, with around 164 countries importing Egyptian plastic products.

Mohamed Maged, the Executive Director of the Council, revealed that the upcoming buyers' mission, organized alongside the Taipei Plas exhibition, is the first of its kind to be held in conjunction with external exhibitions in which the council participates.

He explained that a schedule has been prepared for the Egyptian companies participating in the mission, allowing each company to have between three to five meetings with their Taiwanese counterparts.