Orderly Network, A Decentralized Liquidity Layer, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will list ORDER, a decentralized liquidity layer for Web3 trading, on the WEB3 Zone. For all CoinW users, the ORDER/USDT will be officially available for trading on August 26th 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ORDER, we are launching the“ORDER bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.

Orderly Network: A Deep Dive into the Project

Orderly Network, based in the Bahamas, is a blockchain services provider backed by industry giants like Jump Crypto, Sequoia Capital, and OKX. Incubated by the Woo Network team, Orderly Network has shown impressive growth, with a trading volume of $61 billion as of July 2024, a total value locked (TVL) of $42 million, and cumulative net fee revenue of $6.5 million.

The protocol serves as a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading, powered by LayerZero. It has strengthened its liquidity and market depth through strategic partnerships with leading market makers like Jump and Kronos. Additionally, its collaboration with Google Cloud to develop off-chain components for DeFi infrastructure further solidifies its position as a leader in the space.

Token Utility and Ecosystem Expansion

The ORDER token is integral to the Orderly Network ecosystem, offering multiple utilities, including governance, enhanced trading rewards, and incentives for market makers. Of the 1 billion ORDER tokens, 55% is allocated for ecosystem development, including airdrops, 20% is designated for the team and advisors, 15% goes to strategic investors, and 10% is reserved in the Orderly Foundation treasury.

Orderly Network's community has been rapidly growing, with over 360,000 Twitter followers and 260,000 Discord members. The upcoming IDO on Bitget and Bybit from August 26th to September 2nd, combined with the project's innovative cross-chain liquidity aggregation mechanism, positions it for continued success.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent ORDER prize pool will be up for grabs from August 26th, 2024, at 15:00 to September 5th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About ORDER

Orderly Network is a permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading, powered by LayerZero.