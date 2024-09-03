The Diplomatic Technologist Connecting Nations In The Carbon Capture Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fernando C. Hernandez, CCS Brasil's International Chairman, and Mette Tangen, the Norwegian of Foreign Affairs' Consul General

Left to right: Jens Hüren, Raquel Filgueiras, Fernando C. Hernandez, and Olivia Powis, who participated at the Brazilian summit's internationally focused panel session

- Fernando C. Hernandez

DALLAS , TEXAS, U.S., September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fernando C. Hernandez is a low-carbon technologist from the U.S. whose efforts to preserve the biosphere influenced foreign policy via Brazil's senate passing South America's first Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) legislation (Bill 1425/2022). This included his engagement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on this initiative. And he is now bringing his strong European focus to Brazil's low-carbon realm, as strikingly illustrated at the CCS Tech Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June, launched by CCS Brasil (based in São Paulo) , of which he is the International Chairman.

For example, at the summit, a crucial Brazilian-Norwegian Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was executed to strengthen CCS collaboration between the two nations. And shortly after Hernandez met with Mette Tangen, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consul General, to discuss the MoU (of which Tangen is a signatory). Specifically, Innovation Norway and Brazil's Energy Research Office inked said MoU to jointly focus on knowledge sharing, strategic coordination, and bolstering multi-sectoral CCS potential.

Hernandez remarks, "Norway's CCS experience at Sleipner in 1996 has led to the nation sequestering millions of tons of CO2, and this will undoubtedly benefit Brazil. Additionally, meeting with the Norwegian Consul General in Brazil confirmed my discussions with the U.S. DOE and entities with the Brazilian and Scottish governments in that net zero requires global cooperation. This is why I fully support this agreement: it encourages activities and measures that benefit our biosphere.” For context, Hernandez' understanding of European CCS advancements stems from his deep low-carbon ties with the U.K.'s Net Zero Technology Centre and the Scottish government, where he is recognized as a multi-award-winning technologist and a Business Ambassador (GlobalScot), respectively. He equally serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Society for Low Carbon Technologies, which includes numerous European members.

Vitally, he moderated a panel session at the summit on“International Experiences and Collaboration,” which reflected the MoU's spirit and featured key European-aligned organizations. This included Raquel Filgueiras, a Project Manager with Innovation Norway, who participated on this panel and was also present at the MoU's signing. Hernandez said,“Figueiras, along with the other panelists, discussed Brazil's CCS legislation and how international experience can strengthen regional CCS projects in the next five years.”

He also describes how Olivia Powis, the U.K.'s CCSA's incoming CEO, provided valuable insights by leveraging European precedents and emphasizing key U.K. projects and their suitability for Brazil. Jens Hüren, the President of the German-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in Rio de Janeiro, added a collaborative touch while explaining, in conjunction with the panelists, the synergetic impact of developed and developed nations forming a cooperative CCS framework and why this is important.

Hernandez remarks,“Nathália Weber and Isabela Morbach, Co-Founders of CCS Brasil, valiantly spearheaded the CCS Tech Summit, which activated local and global change agents.” The Brazilian-Norwegian MoU exemplifies this, as does Hernandez and Powis' expanding their transatlantic relationship. Given that Hernandez is now traveling to London in October to speak at CCSA's flagship conference. He concludes by stating,“I believe this conference will ignite stronger cooperation between nations, and I look forward to participating in this event in my roles with CCS Brasil and the Society for Low Carbon Technologies.”

