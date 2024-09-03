Conversational AI In Healthcare Market Size, Share, And Trends 2024 To 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global conversational AI in healthcare is surging, with an overall revenue growth expectation of hundreds of millions of dollars within the ten years. The market is expected to grow at a solid CAGR during the forecast period, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. Ottawa, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global conversational AI in healthcare market is experiencing rapid growth, with revenue expected to increase by hundreds of millions of dollars between 2024 and 2034.

In 2023, the market already captured a significant share, paving the way for substantial expansion in the years ahead. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population are driving the demand for healthcare services, which in turn, is fueling the need for conversational AI to ease the burden on healthcare professionals and enhance the quality of care. The insight covers Conversational AI in Healthcare Market Segments based on types such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML) and others. Applications are divided into Medical Record Mining, Medical Imaging Analysis, Medicine Development, Emergency Assistance and others. Geographically, North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) and the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait). Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: Key Insights of Conversational AI in Healthcare Market

By region, North America dominated the conversational AI in healthcare market in 2023.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By type, the natural language processing (NLP) segment held the largest share of the market in 2023. By application, the medical record mining segment dominated the market in 2023. Conversational AI: A Healthcare Game Changer for Healthcare Industry The conversational AI in healthcare market is growing as more healthcare providers adopt AI-driven tools to enhance patient engagement and streamline operations. This market includes software and platforms that enable natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to facilitate human-like conversations between patients and healthcare systems. The demand for such technology is driven by the need for more efficient healthcare delivery, improved patient experience, and the growing pressure to reduce operational costs. As healthcare systems around the world increasingly embrace digital transformation, the market for conversational AI in healthcare is expected to expand which offer new opportunities for innovation and improved patient care. The global AI in healthcare market surpassed USD 15.1 billion in 2022 is to capture USD 355.78 billion by 2032, expanding at a double digit CAGR of 37.66% between 2023 and 2032. Top Companies in the Conversational AI in Healthcare

Company Name IBM Consulting Headquarters Armonk, New Work, United States, North America Development In January 2024, IBM Consulting will roll out IBM Consulting Advantages, an AI services platform designed to support IBM consultants in delivering consistency, repeatability, and speed to their clients. It includes a portfolio of proprietary methods, assets, and assistants that leverage technology from IBM and strategic partners. When using aspects of IBM Consulting Advantages in an application design, development, and testing client pilot, early adopter teams saw productivity improvements of up to 50%.





Company Name Google Cloud Headquarters Mountain View, California, United states, North America Development In January 2024, Google Cloud's new conversational commerce solution, announced, can enable retailers to easily embed generative AI-powered virtual agents on their websites and mobile apps. Retailers can build virtual agents with helpful and nuanced conversations with shoppers using natural language and provide product options based on a shopper's preferences.

Driver

Increasing Integration of AI Chatbots in Messaging

In messaging services, not just medical but in every messaging service, the integration of AI chatbots is emerging as a pivotal driver in the adoption and expansion of conversational AI solutions across various industries. Messaging platforms have become a dominant communication channel throughout the world, that's why businesses are targeting the consumers through messaging, that's why businesses are recognizing the vast potential of incorporating AI powered chatbots to enhance customer engagement and service delivery.

For instance, over 2.7 billion people globally use messaging apps as of 2023, which highlights the massive reach and convenience these platforms offer. In the healthcare sector, this trend has led to the development of AI chatbots and assistance which will schedule the patient's appointments, provide medication reminders and answer frequently asked questions.



In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a health alert chatbot on WhatsApp during COVID-19 pandemic, which provided instant and accurate information about the virus, it's symptoms and advice on protective measures.

The global chatbots in mental health and therapy market size was valued at approximately USD 0.99 billion in 2022. It is projected to exceed USD 6.51 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%, driven by increasing demand for accessible and convenient healthcare services.

Benefit Description Scalability AI chatbots can handle a large volume of inquiries simultaneously, making them ideal for businesses with a global customer base. Cost efficiency AI chatbots can reduce customer service costs by up to 30%, offering significant economic advantages to business. 24/7 availability AI chatbots provide round the clock support, ensuring customers receive timely assistance whenever needed. Personalization AI chatbots offer personalized responses, improving customer engagement and satisfaction. Instant assistance AI chatbots deliver immediate responses to customer queries, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Restraint

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Conversational AI

Although there is increase in usage of AI chatbots in healthcare and businesses for communication, yet the lack of awareness surrounding the benefits of conversational AI is a significant patient reports widespread adoption. Many industries and businesses are still uninformed about the full capabilities of conversational AI which is restraining the market, and which leads to hesitation and integration of these technologies into their operations. According to a recent survey, only 33% of consumers were familiar with the term“chatbot”. These statistics highlight a considerable gap in awareness and understanding of conversational AI solutions. In 3rd world or developing countries this number is again not large.

In 2023, to fill this gap several companies began offering free webinars and workshops that demonstrated the practical applications of conversational AI in real world scenarios. A global retail crop, in 2023 launched a case study showcasing how integrating conversational AI into their customer service platform reduced response time by 40% and increased customer satisfaction by 25%.



Opportunity

Emergence of Generative AI in Conversational AI Market

The prominence of generative AI technologies is creating a significant opportunity for the growth and adoption of conversational AI solutions across various industries. Open AI's generative pre trained transformer or Google's Gemini are some renowned examples of generative AI. Generative AI has transformed the capabilities of conversational AI by enabling it to produce more personalized, human like and efficient interactions. Due to these advancements, there is a drive in innovation and differentiation in the conversational AI market.

These generative AI tools can talk and translate or generate text in any language and can tailor its responses to match the individual preference and behavior patterns of the user which offers a more personalized and satisfying interaction.

In July 2023 major healthcare providers in United States introduced a GPT-4 powered virtual assistant to manage patient interactions which resulted in a 35% increase in patient engagement and a 20% reduction in administrative cost.



NLP Segment Held the Largest Share of the Market in 2023

In 2023, by type segment of conversational AI in healthcare market, natural language processing (NLP) held the largest share of market. Natural language processing can streamline clinical documentation which enables efficient management of medical records. Natural language processing can also convert unstructured text from electronic health records which are EHRs into structured data, through which easier extraction and analysis of patient information is possible. Automation in natural language processing has reduced the administrative burden on healthcare professionals, minimizes errors in documentation and accelerates billing and coding processes. The resent advancements in NLP have enhanced its capabilities which makes it an even more dispensable tool for improving efficiency and accuracy in healthcare operations.

The Medical Record Mining Segment Dominated the Market

Medical record mining emerged as a dominant application in the conversational AI in healthcare market in 2023. Medical record mining involves extracting valuable insights from vast amounts of patient data stored in electronic health records. Healthcare providers can uncover patterns and trends that aid in diagnostic and treatment decision making by the application of AI algorithms to analyze medical records. The identification of patient risk factors is also done by medical record mining. Medical record mining also helps in predicting disease outcomes and personalizing treatment plans. This capability is crucial and important for enhancing patient care and operational efficiency in healthcare settings.

North America Leading the Charge in Conversational AI

North America particularly United States has been at the forefront of integrating digital technology into healthcare and this trend continued to dominate the conversational AI in healthcare market in 2023. The need to enhance patient interaction, streamline healthcare services and provide cost effective solution is the driving factor of this growing demand for chatbots in the region. Leading companies specializing in natural language processing (NLP) and AI technologies further fuel the growth of chatbot capabilities, making them increasingly accurate and efficient. The United States is seeing a significant rise in healthcare expenditure, the reach of expenditure it's projected to increase up to USD 6.8 trillion 2030. The US government's increasing share of healthcare spending is anticipated to cover 48% by 2030 due to medicine enrollments which further emphasizes the necessity for efficient healthcare delivery systems.

Asia Pacific on to Grow at the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia Pacific is onto grow in coming years and is the fastest growing region in the conversational AI in healthcare market. The region has a large and diverse population and increasing healthcare spending which is driving the adoption of digital healthcare solutions including AI powered chatbots. This shift is being embraced by businesses that are developing chat bots tailored to meet a wide range of healthcare needs in this region. India presents immense potential in conversational AI in healthcare market, because of its rapidly growing population and increasing smartphone penetration. The country is witnessing a shift towards digital health solutions which will drive the market in the upcoming years.

In March 2024, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR)in Hong Kong collaborated an introduced a large-scale language model based chatbot designed to assist doctors in diagnosing and treating patients. This year I helped was specifically designed for euro surgeons and is currently being tested in seven hospitals across Beijing and other cities. The Chinese government is supporting such initiatives which demonstrates a strong commitment to leveraging AI in healthcare.



Geographical Area Dominance Key Drivers Recent Developments North America High Integration of digital tech, rising healthcare costs development of advanced NLP and AI technologies by leading companies Asia Pacific Emerging Large population, rising healthcare spending CAS and CAIR's AI chatbot development in China Europe Strong Digital transformation, regulatory support NHS's adoption of AI powered chat bots in the UK

The generative AI in healthcare market is estimated to grow from USD 1.07 billion in 2022 at 35.1% CAGR (2023-2032) to reach an estimated USD 21.74 billion by 2032.

The global AI in drug discovery market size was estimated at US$ 1,495.28 million in 2022 and is projected to hit around US$ 14,518.68 million by 2032, registering growth at a CAGR of 20.08% from 2022 to 2032.

The global blockchain in healthcare market size reached USD 0.76 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 14.25 billion in 2032, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 34.02% from 2023 to 2032.

The telehealth and telemedicine market surged to USD 214.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 869.22 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global electronic health records (EHRs) market surged to USD 27.42 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 41.87 billion by 2033. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% from 2024 to 2033.

The global healthcare automation market valued at USD 34.50 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 80.28 billion by 2032. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The global healthcare digital twin market valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 38.43 billion by 2032. This growth represents a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2%.

The global IoT in healthcare market was valued at over USD 36.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 305.55 billion by 2032, driven by a robust annual growth rate of 23.4%.

The global AI in medical coding market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.06 billion in 2022 to surpass around USD 7.15 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% between 2023 and 2032.

The AI in medical imaging market size is estimated to grow USD 762.84 million in 2022 at 34.8% CAGR (2023-2032) to reach an estimated USD 14,423.15 million by 2032.

