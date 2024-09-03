(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, Growing Demand for Gene Editing Technologies, Substantial investments from and private entities in biotechnology and gene editing technologies Fuels gRNA Expansion at a CAGR of 19.61% Pune, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gRNA Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, The gRNA Market Size was valued at USD 498.30 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,303.70 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 19.61% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” gRNA is vital to the advancement of the global gRNA. Due to the role that gRNA plays in the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology; it assists stakeholders in incorporating precise changes to the gene code. The funding received in this field of research has been constantly growing, according to the data acquired from the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Specifically, in 2023, the budget exceeded USD40 billion in total, and, given the substantial contribution of CRISPR-type projects to the observed growth, the trend of funding enhancement is likely to continue. Particular genomic sequences might be addressed more precisely, allowing to utilization of gRNA in applications, such as gene therapy, for overcoming molecular defects. The application of the technology in healthcare, as well as other scientific domains, is bound to create a further expansion of the gRNA opportunities as new niches are being discovered by scholars. The current pace at which the use of the gRNA technology is increasing suggests a growth in demand for high-quality gRNA which needs to be adapted for the needs of the respective laboratories shortly.





Jena Bioscience GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Synbio Technologies

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio Inc.

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

System Biosciences LLC.

Synthego

GENEWIZ (Azenta Life Sciences)

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT)

Origene Technologies, Inc. Cellecta, Inc. gRNA Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 498.30 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 2,303.70 Million CAGR CAGR of 19.61% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

The largest shares and apps of gRNA were taken by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies with 55% 2023 market share and 58 applications. The leading position in this sphere is associated with the increasing reliance on CRISPR-Cas9 technology in drug discovery, development, and gene therapy. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are also the leaders in the use of gRNA for developing so-called personalized medicine when gRNA assists in designing therapies based on an individual's genetic profile. According to the U.S. government agency FDA, there has been a“sharp rise in approvals for gene therapies”, with 10 of them approved in 2023 alone. Moreover, the emergence of CMOs and CROs offering gRNA manufacturing and research services facilitated the expansion of the market. Although academic research institutes are also critical, their influence is stronger regarding the foundational research that allows pharmaceutical innovations. In addition, the government's strong focus on the biotechnology industry, as seen with the support of the U.S. ARPA-H with the 2024 funding of USD 2.5 billion, solidifies the strategic weight of this segment.

gRNA Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



Research-Use GMP-grade

By Application



Genome Engineering

Disease Model Studies

Functional Genomics

Epigenetics Others

By End Use



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes CMOs & CROs

Regional Insights

The global gRNA market was dominated by North America, with 53% of its share in 2023 being associated with its robust investments in biotechnology and life sciences research. Similar to its leading position in other sectors, the U.S. NIH allocated a significant portion of its USD 47.5 billion 2023 budget to genomic and biotechnological research, including CRISPR-Cas9 technologies, with the NHS being its leading organization side by side with academic bodies. At the same time, the U.S. government's focus on preserving leadership in the biotechnology sphere, as illustrated in the Biden executive order in 2023 aiming to boost the manufacturing capabilities of this segment in the U.S., is also a critical factor. Canada also contributes to this picture, being part of the North American region with the investment of USD 2.2 billion from the country's government in 2023 to enhance peak Canada's national biomanufacturing and life sciences strategy. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also prominent regions, following North America as the gRNA market's expansion points.

Recent Developments



In May 2023, Horizon Discovery Ltd., a life sciences and diagnostic business of PerkinElmer, Inc. acquired Revvity Inc. Additionally, PerkinElmer's life sciences and diagnostics arm was also rebranded as Revvity. In May 2023. In July 2022, Synthego launched a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which was specially designed to offer GMP single guide RNA at scale.

Key Takeaways



The market is currently dominated by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and gene therapies. North America and especially the US remain in the lead due to government support and the overall infrastructure in the biotech sector.

