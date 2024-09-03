President Erdogan Receives Azerbaijani Delegation
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, received Heydar
Mammadov, head of the delegation from the Prosecutor's Office, and
Chingiz Asgarov, head of the delegation from the Supreme Court and
Deputy Chairman of the same court, Azernews
reports.
A delegation consisting of Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar
Mammadov and Deputy Head of the Department for State Prosecution at
the Prosecutor General's Office, Anar Nasibov, participated in the
"Opening Ceremony of the New Judicial Year 2024-2025" held in
Ankara, Turkiye. The ceremony was attended by Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chief Justice Omer Kerkez, Prosecutor General
Muhsin Shenturk, and other judges and prosecutors.
Subsequently, the delegation from the Prosecutor's Office held
official meetings with Turkiye's Prosecutor General Muhsin Shenturk
and Chief Justice Omer Kerkez. During these meetings, productive
discussions were held on further developing legal cooperation
between the two countries, intensifying the exchange of experience,
cooperating in the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms, and
other matters of mutual interest.
During the meetings, information was shared with colleagues
regarding the 29th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the
International Association of Prosecutors, which will be held in
Baku from September 29 to October 2. Discussions were also held
with Turkiye's Prosecutor General Muhsin Shenturk regarding the
conference. Additionally, detailed information was provided to
colleagues about the exceptional historical significance of COP29,
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Baku in
November, and the high-level plenary session to be organized by the
Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of this
significant event, focusing on the mobilization of law enforcement
agencies in combating climate change.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108631107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.