Yuvika Chaudhary Drops Classy Pictures From Her Maternity Photoshoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Yuvika Chaudhary on Tuesday left her fans in awe as she dropped dreamy pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, Yuvika, who has 3.6 million followers, shared a string of photos, in which we can see her posing in a white thigh-slit gown, flaunting her baby bump. She has opted for a subtle makeup look and left her long tresses open.

She can also be seen posing in a sleeveless beige coloured gown with silver embroidery on it.

The post has a red heart, and evil eye emojis in the caption.

Her husband Prince Narula dropped evil eyes and fire emojis in the comment section.

Suniel Shetty commented: "God bless".

Gauahar Khan wrote: "bless bless bless".

Arti Singh said: "Hayeeee bless u baby". Rubina Dilaik said: "Beautiful".

Chetna Pande commented: "Hot & sweet mommy to be".

Divya Agarwal wrote: "So pretty".

Yuvika met Prince Narula during their stint in 'Bigg Boss 9'. They got married on October 12, 2018 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Yuvika started her television journey with Zee TV's talent hunt reality show 'Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj'. She then starred in the TV serial 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', in which she played the role of Aastha.

Yuvika has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 9'. She has also appeared as a guest in shows like 'Comedy Classes', 'MTV Splitsvilla 10', 'MTV Love School 3', 'MTV Ace Of Space 1', and 'MTV Ace Of Space 2'.

She played the role of Tina in 'Kumkum Bhagya', and Shikha in 'Laal Ishq'.

On the other hand, Prince has been the winner of 'MTV Roadies 12', 'MTV Splitsvilla 8', 'Nach Baliye 9', and 'Bigg Boss 9'. He has appeared as the gang leader in 'MTV Roadies 17', 'MTV Roadies 18', and 'MTV Roadies 20'.