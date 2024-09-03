Tokyo's shares show mixed results on Tuesday’s closing over US economic figures

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Tokyo's closed with mixed results as investor sentiment was influenced by currency fluctuations and anticipation of upcoming U.S. economic data. The Stock Average, Japan's primary benchmark index, finished the day down by 14.56 points, or 0.04 percent, closing at 38,686.31. This slight decline was attributed to a weakening yen in the morning, which initially boosted export-oriented sectors.



In contrast, the broader Topix experienced a positive performance, rising by 17.28 points, or 0.64 percent, to end at 2,733.27. The early gains were driven by the yen's weakness, which benefited export-heavy industries such as automotive and electronics. However, the Nikkei index reversed its early gains as the yen regained strength later in the day, reflecting increased investor caution.



Market participants were particularly focused on the potential impact of upcoming U.S. economic data, including the August employment report scheduled for release on Friday. Analysts suggested that this data could introduce significant volatility into the market, potentially affecting interest rates and currency strength. The anticipation of these economic indicators kept investors on edge, leading to a more cautious trading environment.



The day’s trading patterns highlighted the sensitivity of Tokyo stocks to both domestic and international economic factors. As investors await the U.S. employment figures, the market remains vigilant, with fluctuations in currency and global economic conditions likely to influence future trading dynamics.

