Swati Maliwal Shares 'Cheerharan' Post A Day After SC Bail To Bibhav Kumar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal's alleged assault case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Tuesday shared a picture post from Mahabharat depicting the 'Cheer-haran' of Draupadi by Dushasana in King Dhritarashtra's court.

While sharing the cryptic post, the member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from Delhi, left the caption of the cheer-haran image blank for readers to imagine themselves.

As we all know, the Draupadi cheer-haran-stripping of one's clothes -marks a definitive moment in the story of the Hindu epic Mahabharata . Dushasana tries to disrobe Draupadi after the five Pandava lost her in a game of dice to the Kauravas, their cousins. Seeing her husbands unable to help her, Draupadi prays to Lord Krishna to protect her. She was saved by the divine intervention of Lord Krishna who kept her sari extended, while Dushasana unwraped layers and layers.

Earlier in May, Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar of carrying out her proverbial "cheer haran (disrobing)" inside the Delhi chief minister's drawing room.

"I am feeling very betrayed right now, by everyone, whatever I am feeling right now, I just wish that God forbid anyone ever feels like this. I have lost everything. With people I worked with, I sat with them.... What they have not done to scare me, 'Cheer Haran mera uss ghar mein hua aur Charitra Haran mera roz chalaya jaa raha hai' (my character assassination is being done every day). I am unable to understand how this happened and why this happened. How can one be treated so badly? I feel very betrayed, I feel very let down," Swati Maliwal told ANI.

While granting bail to Bibhav Kumar, the Supreme Court noted that since the charge sheet in the case has already been filed, Kumar's release will not cause any prejudice to the investigation.

"Allegations are that the petitioner, who is personal secretary to Delhi chief minister , assaulted the complainant-victim who is a Rajya Sabha MP... Investigation in the case is complete. Charge sheet has been filed. We are not inclined to hear on the point as to where prima facie offense is made out. It's exclusive domain of trial court.

"While we appreciate the concern to keep witnesses free from influence for conclusion of a fair and free trial, we are satisfied that desired protection can be afforded through other measures. Without expressing opinion on merits, we deem it appropriate to grant bail to petitioner," the bench said.

The apex court also restrained Kumar from entering the chief minister's residence till all witnesses have been examined.

The petitioner shall not make any public comment regarding the case, the court added.

"The bail will be subject to other conditions to be imposed by the trial court," the apex court said.



