Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of CBI Charge Sheet Against CM Kejriwal In Liquor Policy Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) A court here on Tuesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued a production warrant for CM Kejriwal on September 11, apart from extending his custody till the same date in connection with the case.

On July 29, the CBI had filed its supplementary charge sheet before the Rouse Avenue Court against the Delhi CM and other accused persons in the excise policy case.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear, on September 5, Kejriwal's pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI.

In his special leave petition filed before the apex court, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor has challenged his arrest and subsequent remand orders, while also pressing for bail in the corruption case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already filed its prosecution complaint in connection with the money laundering case, naming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Kejriwal as accused.

The Supreme Court, on July 12, ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the ED case. However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI. On Monday, the top court allowed a plea filed by former AAP communications in charge Vijay Nair, seeking bail, in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Recently, the SC also granted bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in the liquor policy scam.