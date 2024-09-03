Baku Hosts Conference On Illegal Occupation Of Mayotte Island By France Within The Comoros Union
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
On September 3, the Baku Initiative Group held an international
conference on the topic of "The Illegal Occupation of Mayotte
Island by France within the Comoros Union,"
Azernews reports.
The conference was attended by ambassadors who have served the
Comoros Union at the UN, in South Africa, and other regions, as
well as representatives from organizations such as the "Maore
Committee," the "Third Way Collective (C3V)," the "Democratic
Front," and the "Collective for the Defense of the Integrity and
Sovereignty of the Comoros." Representatives from Mayotte Island,
members of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, ambassadors,
representatives of international organizations, professors,
experts, think tank representatives and media members also
participated.
During the conference, extensive discussions were held regarding
the numerous resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and
General Assembly concerning the occupation of Mayotte, France's
non-compliance with these resolutions, and the illegal activities
France has employed to avoid freeing Mayotte, which is recognized
internationally as part of the Comoros Union. Detailed information
was provided about the so-called "referendum" that led to Mayotte's
incorporation into France, the harm inflicted on the Comorian
people, and the consequences of French colonialism.
Representatives of the Comoros emphasized that France has used
its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to
deliberately localize the issue of Mayotte's occupation and prevent
the matter from gaining attention at the level of international
organizations, blocking all related initiatives. Since 1995, France
has pressured other states at the UN to avoid adopting resolutions
on the occupation of Mayotte and has refused to implement
previously adopted documents.
As part of the conference, a flash mob was organized to express
full support for the territorial integrity of the Comoros
Union.
At the end of the event, a Final Declaration was adopted by the
participants. Additionally, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed
between the Maori Committee and the Baku Initiative Group.
It should be noted that the main goal of the Maori Committee is
to return Mayotte to the Comoros Union.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108630589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.