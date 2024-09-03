Builtmore Contract Manufacturing Powers Up Production Of Isuzu's All-New NRR-EV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Production Begins in Charlotte, Michigan, Demonstrates Builtmore's Agility in Adapting to the Evolving EV Market

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group, (NASDAQ: SHYF ), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, has commenced production of the Isuzu NRR-EV at its facility in Charlotte, Michigan. This achievement stems from a long-standing relationship between Builtmore and Isuzu North America Corporation, bringing an innovative electric vehicle option to the commercial market.

The first production units of the all-new Isuzu NRR-EV being assembled at Builtmore Contract Manufacturing's facility in Charlotte, Michigan.

"The start of production for the

Isuzu NRR-EV highlights the strong collaboration between Builtmore and Isuzu and our shared commitment to the future of commercial vehicles," said Jacob Farmer, Shyft Group President, Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Vehicles. We are proud to support Isuzu in bringing this innovative electric vehicle to market and advancing sustainable transportation."

The all-new

Isuzu NRR-EV combines advanced electric powertrain technology with a versatile design to meet the evolving needs of commercial fleets. It features multiple battery configurations and regenerative braking for optimal performance, along with state-of-the-art driver assistance systems and fast-charging capabilities for enhanced safety and convenience. The vehicle's durable, high-tensile-strength frame and improved aerodynamics ensure both efficiency and longevity.

This production launch underscores Builtmore's commitment to manufacturing excellence and its ability to meet the evolving demands of the electric vehicle market. Builtmore has also implemented extensive employee training to ensure a safe and efficient manufacturing environment, reinforcing its dedication to quality and safety.

The Isuzu NRR-EV is now available for ordering, with first deliveries expected in September 2024.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red DiamondTM Aftermarket Solutions, Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup .

