Agence France Locale: AFL Has Voluntarily Chosen To Publish Its Accounts In Xhtml Format (ESEF)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AFL has voluntarily chosen to publish its accounts in Xhtml format (ESEF).
The accounts in this format are available at the following address :
Attachment
Note publication comptes_eng
MENAFN03092024004107003653ID1108629846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.