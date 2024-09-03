Mother-Son Duo From Punjab Injured In Srinagar Gas Cylinder Blast

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man and his mother were in a cylinder blast in Elahi Bagh area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the blast occurred this morning, leaving two Punjab residents injured.

He said that soon after the incident the duo was shifted a nearby hospital for with condition of the man stated to be critical.

They have identified as Sarwa Dev and her son Rakesh Kumar from Punjab. have taken cognisance of the matter.