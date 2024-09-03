Africa faces rising costs of climate change as adaptation needs rise

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by the World Meteorological Organization, Africa is increasingly struggling with the severe impacts of climate change, with many countries allocating up to nine percent of their national budgets to address extreme weather events. Despite Africa's greenhouse gas emissions being significantly lower than those of other continents, temperatures across the continent have been rising at a pace much faster than the global average. The report highlights that African nations are currently experiencing economic losses between two and five percent of their gross domestic product due to extreme heat waves, heavy rainfall, floods, hurricanes, and prolonged droughts.



The estimated cost of adapting to climate change in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to be between USD30 and USD50 billion annually over the next decade. In response to these mounting challenges, the organization urges African countries to invest more in essential air and water services and to accelerate the development of early warning systems designed to save lives and mitigate the effects of climate-related disasters. This call for action comes as African nations prepare for this year's UN climate change conference (COP), hoping to secure a larger portion of global climate finance. Although the continent has seen increased funding for climate mitigation and adaptation projects in recent years, it still receives less than one percent of the total annual global climate finance, according to government officials.



