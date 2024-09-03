GWC Joins United Nations Global Compact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region – announced it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. By joining the UNGC, GWC aligns itself with over 23,000 companies from 166 countries worldwide committed to promoting responsible business practices and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Managing Director said:“Joining the UNGC represents GWC's commitment to aligning its operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and contribute to implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals creating positive social and environmental impact through our core business activities.”

He added:“This step plays a significant role in solidifying our position as a leader in sustainable business practices within the State of Qatar, further enhancing our long-term vision which aims to contribute to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. At GWC, we are dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards and prioritizing environmental stewardship in all our operations. We are confident that this collaboration will empower us to further integrate these principles into our operations and contribute meaningfully to the achievement of the SDGs by 2030.”

Ranjeev Menon, GWC Group CEO said:“GWC is committed to collaborative projects aimed at achieving the UN's SDGs, while simultaneously providing significant support to Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and launching social responsibility initiatives throughout the year. GWC's influence is not limited to its commercial activities but extends to include the whole community, as the company implements a comprehensive strategy for environmental, social, and governance (ESG).”

In 2023, GWC achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a top 10 position in Forbes 'Top 100 Middle East's Sustainability Leaders' in the logistics and transport category, underlining its unwavering dedication to sustainability.

GWC invests in several active measures to ensure more sustainable operations, such as paperless processes, vehicle route optimization, reduce-reuse-recycle initiatives, energy conservation (including natural and energy-saving lighting initiatives), and resource consumption optimization. Notably, GWC's Regional Logistics Hub in Ras Bufontas Free Zone was developed in accordance with the GSAS standard.

GWC is committed to promoting economic development in Qatar by boosting MSMEs growth. The first and second phases of Al Wukair Logistics Park have successfully attracted a significant number of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

Al Wukair logistics park offers a one-stop-shop for leasing a warehouse or workshop, company formation formalities, including applications for necessary permits, and logistics operations. Start-ups working with GWC benefit from years of local, regional and international experience, along with a global, integrated network.