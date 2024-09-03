Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Game Times
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday's football lineup features the U-20 Women's World Cup match between France's and Brazil's U-20 women's teams.
Additionally, in the Brasileirão Serie B, Mirassol will face América-M while Guarani hosts Coritiba.
See game times and where to watch today's football matches live:
U-20 Women's World Cup
7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - Sportv and CazéTV
Brasileirão Serie B
7:00 PM (19:00) - Mirassol vs. América-MG - Premiere
9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Sportv and Premiere
Where to watch live the game between France U-20 and Brazil U-20:
The match between the French U-20 women and the Brazilian U-20 women will be broadcast live on Sportv and CazéTV at 7:00 PM (19:00)
What time is the Guarani vs. Coritiba game?
The Guarani vs. Coritiba match will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:30 PM (21:30).
What football games are on live today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Tuesday, September 3rd.
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Tuesday, September 3rd.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Tuesday, September 3rd.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Tuesday, September 3rd.
What games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv
7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - U-20 Women's World Cup
9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B
Premiere
7:00 PM (19:00) - Mirassol vs. América-MG - Brasileirão Serie B
9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
CazéTV
7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - U-20 Women's World Cup
MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108629594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.