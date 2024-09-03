عربي


Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Game Times


9/3/2024 5:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday's football lineup features the U-20 Women's World Cup match between France's and Brazil's U-20 women's teams.

Additionally, in the Brasileirão Serie B, Mirassol will face América-M while Guarani hosts Coritiba.

See game times and where to watch today's football matches live:
U-20 Women's World Cup


  • 7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - Sportv and CazéTV

Brasileirão Serie B

  • 7:00 PM (19:00) - Mirassol vs. América-MG - Premiere
  • 9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Sportv and Premiere


Where to watch live the game between France U-20 and Brazil U-20:

  • The match between the French U-20 women and the Brazilian U-20 women will be broadcast live on Sportv and CazéTV at 7:00 PM (19:00)

What time is the Guarani vs. Coritiba game?

  • The Guarani vs. Coritiba match will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:30 PM (21:30).

What football games are on live today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Tuesday, September 3rd.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Tuesday, September 3rd.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Tuesday, September 3rd.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Tuesday, September 3rd.

What games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - U-20 Women's World Cup
  • 9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM (19:00) - Mirassol vs. América-MG - Brasileirão Serie B
  • 9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
CazéTV

  • 7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - U-20 Women's World Cup

