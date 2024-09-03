Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Game Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday's lineup features the U-20 Women's match between France's and Brazil's U-20 women's teams.



Additionally, in the Brasileirão Serie B, Mirassol will face América-M while Guarani hosts Coritiba.



See game times and where to watch today's football matches live:

U-20 Women's World Cup





7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - Sportv and CazéTV







7:00 PM (19:00) - Mirassol vs. América-MG - Premiere

9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Sportv and Premiere





The match between the French U-20 women and the Brazilian U-20 women will be broadcast live on Sportv and CazéTV at 7:00 PM (19:00)





The Guarani vs. Coritiba match will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:30 PM (21:30).





No games will be broadcast on Globo this Tuesday, September 3rd.





No games will be broadcast on SBT this Tuesday, September 3rd.





No games will be broadcast on Record this Tuesday, September 3rd.





No games will be broadcast on Band this Tuesday, September 3rd.







7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - U-20 Women's World Cup

9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B







7:00 PM (19:00) - Mirassol vs. América-MG - Brasileirão Serie B

9:30 PM (21:30) - Guarani vs. Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B





7:00 PM (19:00) - France U-20 women vs. Brazil U-20 women - U-20 Women's World Cup



Brasileirão Serie BWhere to watch live the game between France U-20 and Brazil U-20:What time is the Guarani vs. Coritiba game?What football games are on live today?GloboSBTRecordBandWhat games will be broadcast live on pay TV?SportvPremiereWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?CazéTV