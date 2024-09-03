(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE, September 2, 2024 - DEEPAL, the dynamic technology-driven digital new energy brand, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with AL TAYER MOTORS, a leading luxury car dealership group in the UAE. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in DEEPAL's journey to bring its innovative products to the UAE market, offering local consumers a cutting-edge new energy driving experience.



The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both parties. Together they jointly witnessed this significant milestone in DEEPAL's overseas expansion.



Partnering with AL TAYER MOTORS is a vital extension of DEEPAL’s 'Vast Ocean Plan', demonstrating DEEPAL’s firm steps towards a new era of green mobility. AL TAYER MOTORS' extensive experience in the luxury car market and their deep understanding of customer needs will provide a solid foundation for DEEPAL's success in the UAE. Both parties will work together to create more innovative new energy driving experiences for UAE consumers, contributing to the development of the local new energy industry, and advancing the UAE's green mobility vision through innovative technology.



Founded in 2022, the DEEPAL brand is dedicated to becoming a leader in all-scenario smart mobility. With cutting-edge technology and deep insights into customers' needs, DEEPAL has rapidly emerged in the global new energy market as a driving force behind green mobility. DEEPAL will continue to deliver outstanding technological innovations, intelligent experiences, and enjoyable driving, offering a compelling green mobility experience to consumers in the UAE, and across the Middle East and Africa. DEEPAL will also actively contribute to the UAE's green mobility vision.



DEEPAL has become a favorite among young tech lovers around the world, with its stylish, cutting-edge design and advanced digital technologies. The DEEPAL L07 sedan won the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, and together with the DEEPAL S07, set a new sales record among EV brands in China, surpassing the 100,000-unit milestone within just 14 months of launching. Furthermore, DEEPAL has fully mastered core engine technologies with its DEEPAL Super Range Extender, which offers higher efficiency, lower power consumption, and a more powerful smart driving experience. DEEPAL's Golden Shield Battery technology ensures enhanced safety, faster charging, and longer battery life, providing users with a safe and smooth journey.



AL TAYER MOTORS is one of the most prestigious luxury car dealerships in the UAE and has been deeply involved in the UAE's luxury car market, consistently offering exceptional service experiences to customers. DEEPAL is confident that AL TAYER MOTORS will be a key partner in executing its globalization strategy, helping the brand to penetrate the UAE market more deeply and significantly enhancing its influence in the Middle East region.



-END-



About DEEPAL



Founded in 2022, DEEPAL is dedicated to becoming a leader in all-scenario smart mobility. The name “DEEPAL” signifies the deep blue gem emblem that symbolizes the harmony between technology, nature, and humanity, reflecting the brand’s spirit of “touch the future”. DEEPAL’s mission is to build a world-class electric vehicle brand and explore more attractive green mobility options.



With its stylish, cutting-edge design and advanced digital technologies, DEEPAL has become a driving force for green mobility and a favorite among young tech lovers around the world. The DEEPAL L07 sedan won the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design. DEEPAL vehicles are equipped with high-end safety features such as smart driving assistance systems, advanced suspension systems, and intelligent safety technologies to provide a comfortable and safe driving experience.



About Al Tayer Motors



Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European, American and Asian automobile manufacturers Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton and VinFast across the UAE.



With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,700 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.



In Abu Dhabi, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, Foton and VinFast are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.





MENAFN03092024006284014322ID1108629516