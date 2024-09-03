Leclanché To Exhibit At World’S Leading Marine Trade Fair, SMM Hamburg

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Conference

Leclanché to Exhibit at World's Leading Marine Trade Fair, SMM Hamburg

03.09.2024 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Leclanché to Exhibit at World's Leading Marine Trade Fair, SMM Hamburg Leclanché set to display its latest generation Navius MRS-3 marine rack system on the booth

Marine rack system offers leading safety, performance and environmentally friendly cells

Advanced active safety system for thermal events provides additional layer of protection SMM is the leading international marine trade show, with over 2,000 key players exhibiting across four days

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 3 rd September 2024 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), a leading provider of energy storage solutions, will be participating in the upcoming SMM (Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology) trade show in Hamburg, taking place from September 3rd to 6th, 2024. Leclanché will be displaying the Navius MRS-3TM marine rack system on its booth at the show. The MRS-3 is designed to meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry, offering exceptional cycle life and class leading safety, with the marine rack system already exceeding industry class requirements for fire safety. Furthermore, the system is made up of high-performance cells, manufactured entirely in Europe using environmentally friendly production processes, which also have a 35% lower carbon footprint than typical battery production. This state-of-the-art system is redefining sustainability standards in marine energy storage, ensuring reduced environmental impact while delivering superior performance. The MRS-3 also comes equipped with a unique active safety system, which is used in the event of a thermal incident onboard a vessel. The system is designed to enhance protection in marine battery systems, featuring real-time monitoring, automatic emergency shutdown, and compliance with the highest maritime safety standards. “We are thrilled to be participating at SMM Hamburg, which is well known as one of the most prestigious events in the maritime industry. The Navius MRS-3 represents our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and partners to showcase how our solutions can contribute to a greener future for marine transport,” said Guillaume Clément, Global VP of Leclanché e-Marine . Leclanché invites all attendees to visit booth 336, in hall 6 to learn more about its marine battery systems and discuss how the company can support your energy storage needs. For more information about Leclanché's participation in SMM Hamburg, you can send an e-mail to

Navius MRS-3 is a trademark of Leclanché SA. All other tradenames are the property of their respective owners.



About Leclanché Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).



Disclaimer This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Media contacts:

Switzerland / Europe:



Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79785 35 81

E-mail: ...



Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-mail: ...



Investor contacts:

Pasquale Foglia / Pierre Blanc

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-mail: ...





