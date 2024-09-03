(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) was estimated at US$975.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth of the Electronic Shelf Labels market is driven by several key trends, including the increasing automation in retail, the growing emphasis on enhancing the customer experience, and the need for pricing flexibility in competitive markets. As retailers continue to seek efficiency and accuracy in operations, the automation capabilities of ESLs make them a valuable tool for modernizing and streamlining store practices. The rising consumer demand for transparency and detailed product information also pushes retailers to adopt technologies that can deliver enhanced in-store experiences. Additionally, the dynamic nature of pricing in today's digital and competitive market environment necessitates tools like ESLs that can execute instant price updates to adapt to market conditions and promotional strategies. These trends, combined with ongoing advancements in ESL technology, ensure robust market growth and expanding applications across various retail formats.

