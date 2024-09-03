Qatar Chairs 15Th Meeting Of GCC Assistant Attorneys General And Prosecutors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar's Public Prosecution chaired the 15th virtual meeting of Their Excellencies Assistant Attorneys General and Prosecutors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

The meeting was held in preparation for the 16th meeting of Their Excellencies Attorneys General and Prosecutors of GCC countries, to take place in Doha on October 29.

Prime Solicitor General and Director of Judicial Inspection Administration Ibrahim Abdullah Al Qubaisi chaired the meeting, in the attendance of several Deputy Public Prosecutors.

The meeting discussed several items on the agenda, including: the potential of setting mechanisms and controls for conducting interactive seminars, honoring former Excellencies and Honorable Attorneys General and Prosecutors, exploring potential cooperation with legal and judicial institutes and centers in the GCC countries, in addition to finding a mechanism to enhance cooperation in judicial assistance and legal aid in order to expedite their implementation. Additionally, the meeting aimed to showcase the experiences of the public prosecution and prosecution offices in the GCC member states.