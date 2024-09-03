Manipur MLA Urges Shah To Remove 'Mute Spectator' Central Forces

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Manipur, Rajkumar Imo Singh has written to Union Home Amit Shah, asking for their removal of central forces deployed in the violence-marred state.

Rajkumar, who is also Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh 's son-in-law, has called the forces 'mute spectators.' Singh's letter comes a day after violence was reported from the state once again with the killing of two people in an alleged attack 'Kuki militants,' according to police.

In his letter to Home Minister Shah, Rajkumar, who represents Sagolband assembly seat in Imphal West distirct, has reportedly pointed out that 16 months since the conflict erupted in May 2023, one expected that the days of violence were left behind with more concentration on a political dialogue to bring a permanent and peaceful solution.

However, a certain group/section just wants this violence to continue to serve their larger interest,” the BJP MLA wrote.

Rajkumar said in the letter which he also posted on X handle that it seems the presence of around 60000 central forces in Manipur is not yielding peace. He also questioned the role being played in maintaining peace by the large deployment of Army and Central Armed Police Forces in the state.

“Thus it's better to remove such forces who are mostly present as mute spectators,” he said.

Referring to the latest incidents of violence, the BJP MLA said that the attack has now been upgraded to drone attacks and shelling, which we see in other neighbouring countries. "It is at this juncture that I am resorted to questioning the Central government regarding the actions related to stop this violence,” he said.