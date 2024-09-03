Thrilling Series of Offline Tournaments by AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) Featuring Top Battle Royale Kick-Off at HUAWEI Flagship Store in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE – September 2, 2024: The first solo match of the offline tournaments’ series, co-organized by AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) and Top Battle Royale, kicked off at the Flagship Store in Riyadh on August 23rd. This marks the beginning of a series of 7 on-ground tournaments that will be held every Friday starting 23 August until November 1st with a prize pool of $10,000. The tournament provided a for the region’s top gaming talent in a thrilling offline tournament, setting the stage for a promising esports season ahead.

The first tournament brought together over 100 players and attracted a large audience of more than 300 attendees, including female players and spectators from both local and international backgrounds, highlighting the increasing diversity of the gaming scene in the Kingdom.

Saudi audiences brought strong enthusiasm and support to the tournament, sharing their experiences on social media. Besides the main event, the Entertainment Zone offered a variety of activities and photo opportunities. Guests also had the chance to explore the latest HUAWEI products, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

“The overwhelming response to AGC events in the region is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation. “By partnering with Top Battle Royale game, we are pushing the boundaries of esports and creating unforgettable moments for passionate gamers. The best is yet to come, and we promise all passionate gamers a series of exciting tournaments that will continue to elevate the gaming experience. Stay tuned for the adrenaline-fueled action ahead!”

Building on the momentum of the recent AGC tournament in Iraq, the Riyadh event not only crowned a new champion but also showcased the rapid expansion of the region's esports ecosystem. This event highlighted the talent and competitive spirit within the region, reinforcing Saudi Arabia as a thriving hub for esports and gaming communities.

AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) aims to nurture this vibrant community by creating more opportunities for gamers to showcase their skills. Through exciting partnerships, innovative tournaments, and a strong focus on delivering unparalleled gaming experiences, AGC is playing a pivotal role in elevating the esports landscape across the region and setting new standards for gaming excellence.

Register now and book your spot for the next match on September 6th:

Click here to watch the highlights of the first solo match.



About AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC)

AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) is a leading esports initiative supported by HUAWEI AppGallery, providing a platform for gamers to showcase their skills and compete in high-stakes tournaments. The AGC is committed to promoting inclusivity and gender equality within the gaming community, fostering a vibrant and supportive environment for all gamers across the region.









