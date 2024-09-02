Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Size To Worth USD 5.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.53%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Size was Valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Olympus Corporation, Getinge AB, Xenex Disinfection Services, 3M Company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products, Stryker, Belimed AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux Sa, Cantel Medical, Ethicon, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sterigenics International LLC, and Other Key Players.

New York, United States , Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.1 Million in 2023 to USD 5.8 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.53% during the projected period.









Hospital-acquired infection (HAI) Control refers to the strategies, procedures, and practices used in healthcare settings to prevent patients from contracting infections while undergoing medical treatment. These infections, also known as nosocomial infections, can occur in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities and pose serious risks to patient health, often resulting in longer hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and, in severe cases, death. HAI control requires a combination of hygiene practices, such as hand washing, medical equipment sterilization, and healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). It also includes measures like isolating infected patients, using antibiotics correctly to avoid the development of resistant bacteria, and adhering to strict cleaning protocols. The number of surgical procedures performed around the world has skyrocketed over time. According to the World Health Organization (2019), approximately 235 million major surgical procedures are performed globally each year. The rising prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, a growing geriatric population, and an increase in spinal and sports-related injuries all contribute to this trend. The increasing number of surgical procedures has raised the demand for surgical equipment and medical devices. This is expected to drive demand for hospital-acquired infection services, owing to the proven benefits of sterilized products and growing awareness of their effectiveness in healthcare. However, concerns about inadequate cleaning and sterilization raise the risk of infection and poor patient outcomes, limiting acceptance among healthcare providers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Equipment, Services, and Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Ambulatory Surgical, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The consumables segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global hospital acquired infection control market during the projected period.

Based on the type, the global hospital acquired infection control market is divided into equipment, services, and consumables. Among these, the consumables segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the hospital-acquired infection control market during the projected period. The Consumables segment's strong performance is attributed to the high demand for single-use infection control products. These products are critical for preventing the spread of infections in healthcare facilities. The consistent demand for disposables such as gloves, gowns, and masks, especially in the aftermath of global health crises, has significantly aided the consumables segment's growth.

The hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global hospital acquired infection control market is categorized into into hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory surgical, diagnostic centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) stems from the high infection risk in these settings, as well as the urgent need for strict infection control measures. Hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs) rely on advanced infection control solutions to ensure patient safety and prevent the spread of hospital-acquired infections.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hospital acquired infection control market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hospital acquired infection control market over the forecast period. This dominance is primarily due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and Crohn's disease, as well as an increase in hospital-acquired infections. Patients who are aging and have chronic illnesses are more likely to contract hospital infections, necessitating increased infection control measures. The North American market is also being driven by increased awareness of infection control protocols and healthcare spending. Market growth is driven by advances in infection control technology, the use of personalized medicines, and cost-effective treatments for hospital-acquired infections.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global hospital acquired infection control market during the projected period. This increase is being driven by the rising number of hospital-acquired infections in emerging economies, as well as the increased use of sterilization and disinfection equipment. The region's focus on R&D, healthcare reforms, and technological advances in medical device manufacturing is critical. Demand for medical nonwoven products is also driving market growth, as is increased funding from the government and non-government sectors for infection control awareness.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global hospital acquired infection control market are Olympus Corporation, Getinge AB, Xenex Disinfection Services, 3M Company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., STERIS, Advanced Sterilization Products, Stryker, Belimed AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux Sa, Cantel Medical, Ethicon, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sterigenics International LLC, Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2021 , STERIS acquired Cantel, a global provider of infection prevention products and services, through a US subsidiary in order to diversify its extensive sterilization portfolio.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hospital acquired infection control market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market, By Type



Equipment

Services Consumables

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market, By End-user



Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

Ambulatory Surgical

Diagnostic Centers Others

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

