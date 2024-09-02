Global Butterfly Valves Market Projected To Achieve USD 19.4 Billion By 2033 Amid Growing Demand For Hygienic And High-Performance Valves | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the butterfly valves market, holding a 40% share in 2023. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in India and China are driving demand, particularly in the oil, gas, and automotive sectors. India's high refining capacity and extensive pipeline expansion are significant growth drivers, while China's is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.4%, fueled by ongoing oil and exploration activities.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global demand for butterfly valves is on a path to significant expansion, with a projected market size of USD 19.4 billion by 2033. This growth, up from USD 10.3 billion in 2023, represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the forecast period. The rising demand for compact, lightweight, and efficient flow control solutions across various industries is a key factor driving this market growth.



Butterfly valves are increasingly preferred over other control valve types due to their design, which is particularly well-suited for automatic on-off applications. Their smaller size and lightweight construction make them ideal for a variety of applications, from oil and gas pipelines to water treatment plants. However, despite their widespread use, engineers often opt for other valve types when controlling flow in closed-loop systems.

The food and beverage industry is emerging as a significant contributor to the demand for butterfly valves, particularly those made from stainless steel and designed with hygienic features. Valves with resilient seats are gaining popularity due to their superior sealing performance, reduced maintenance requirements, and lower purchase costs. Companies like Valves Online have developed innovative solutions, such as the jacketed hygienic butterfly valve specifically tailored for the dairy and confectionery sectors, reflecting the growing need for industry-specific applications.

Technological Integration and Advancements Fueling Growth

One of the most notable trends in the butterfly valve market is the integration of automation and smart technologies. These advancements are not only improving the operational efficiency of butterfly valves but also reducing costs by enabling remote monitoring, control, and predictive maintenance. The incorporation of IoT sensors and digital technologies into valve systems is enhancing their performance, making them indispensable in critical industrial applications.

The market's growth is further supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies. In regions like Asia Pacific, where industrial expansion is at its peak, the demand for butterfly valves is surging. The region is expected to be the largest market for butterfly valves, with India and China leading the charge due to their growing industrial base and increasing investments in infrastructure projects.

“With the butterfly valves market projected to nearly double in value from USD 10.3 billion in 2023 to USD 19.4 billion by 2033, demand for efficient flow control solutions is on the rise. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as automation and smart valves, is driving this growth, particularly in emerging economies. Additionally, the increased demand for high-performance valves in the oil and gas sector and the expanding applications in water treatment and food processing are key factors positioning butterfly valves as a critical component in modern industrial infrastructure.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways



The global butterfly valves market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, with market size expected to reach USD 19.4 billion.

Stainless steel and hygienic butterfly valves are gaining traction in the food and beverage industry, driven by the need for streamlined material flow and compliance with hygiene standards.

Technological advancements, particularly in automation and smart technologies, are enhancing the operational efficiency of butterfly valves, making them more attractive to industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for butterfly valves, with significant growth opportunities in India and China due to industrialization and infrastructure development. The market's growth is supported by increased demand in the oil and gas sector, as well as the growing need for efficient flow control solutions in water treatment and power generation.



Regional Insights and Market Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the butterfly valves market, holding a significant share of 40% in 2023. The region's growth is fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization, with countries like India and China at the forefront. In India, the government's focus on expanding refinery capacity and building an extensive network of gas pipelines is creating substantial demand for butterfly valves. The ongoing construction of 19,000 km of gas pipelines, expected to double over the next five years, is a clear indicator of the market's potential.

China, another key player in the Asia Pacific region, is projected to reach a market size of USD 4.2 billion by 2033. The country's expanding oil and gas exploration activities, coupled with its industrial growth, are driving the demand for butterfly valves. The market in China is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, reflecting the country's commitment to enhancing its industrial infrastructure.

In North America, the butterfly valves market is expected to account for 23.6% of the global market by 2033. The region's well-organized sectors, such as oil and gas, are the primary drivers of this growth. Butterfly valves are widely used in the United States across various industries, including water and wastewater treatment , power generation, chemical processing, and HVAC systems. The region's focus on reducing fossil fuel dependency and investing in renewable energy sources is further boosting the market.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions and mergers of butterfly valve companies are likely to support the industry's growth goals. Research and development are also key activities undertaken by leading manufacturers to improve their products' efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, thereby contributing to their growth. In addition, numerous technology-based companies contribute long-term fuel to the market's growth.

Key Players in the Market:



Alfa-Laval Corporate AB

AVK Group

Cameron

Crane Co.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

KSB Group

Velan Inc. Weir Group

Recent Developments in the Butterfly Valve Industry:



In April 2023, JA Moody and Lexair delivered the K-LOK valves for the United States Navy. With this product line being managed by a small company that offers excellent customer service, component engineering, manufacturing, and component machining, the Navy can expect better results. In June 2023, Francis Ward and Aliaxis teamed up to reduce food contamination. Together, Francis Ward and Aliaxis created an industry-first plastic opening valve incorporating FDA and WRAS approvals. By working closely together, Francis Ward and Aliaxis designed a truly unique solution for the client that mitigated contamination risks.

Explore the Full Scope of Our Report to Gain Expert Insights!

Market Segmentation

By Type:



High-performance Lined

By Mechanism:



Eccentric Valves Centric Valves

By Function:



On/Off Valves Control Valves

By Application:



Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals

Power Generation Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia

East Asia Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

