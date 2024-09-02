CENTCOM Along With Syrian Democratic Forces Capture ISIS Leader

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- CENTCOM Forces partnered with the Syrian Forces were able to capture an commander on Monday and assist in operation to recapture escaped ISIS Fighters.

A statement by CENTCOM said that "US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, partnered with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), captured an ISIS leader, who was assessed as helping ISIS fighters after escape from a Raqqah Detention Facility in Syria."

The statement added, "during the early morning hours of Sept. 1, CENTCOM forces and SDF captured Khaled Ahmed al-Dandal, an ISIS facilitator assessed to be aiding efforts of detained ISIS fighters to include recently escaped fighters."

"Previously, on Aug. 29, five ISIS Foreign Terrorist Fighter detainees (Two Russians, two Afghans, and one Libyan) escaped from the Raqqah Detention Facility.

SDF recaptured two escapees: Imam Abdulwahed Akhwan (Russian) and Mohammad Noh Mohammad (Libyan)," the statement said.

"The search continues for the three who remain at large: Timor Talbrken Abdash (Russian) and Shuab Muhammad Al-Abdli and Atal Khaled Zar (both Afghans).

A primary objective of ISIS remains to free their fighters currently held in detention and subsequently fuel an ISIS revival.

CENTCOM forces, in coordination with SDF, will continue to mitigate threats of future escapes and to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS," the statement added.

"Over 9,000 ISIS detainees remain in over 20 SDF detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative 'ISIS Army' in detention.

If a large number of these ISIS fighters escaped, it would pose an extreme danger to the region and beyond," the statement noted.

"We will continue to work with the international community to repatriate these ISIS fighters to their countries of origin for final adjudication," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command. (end)

