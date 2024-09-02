Amir Attends Dinner Banquet Hosted By Sweden's Prime Minister
QNA
Stockholm: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended on Monday the dinner banquet hosted by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Ulf Kristersson, in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation at the Prime Minister's residence "Sager House" in Stockholm.
The banquet was attended by HRH Crown Princess Victoria of the Kingdom of Sweden and Speaker of the Parliament of Sweden (Riksdag) HE Andreas Norlen.
The banquet was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir. From the Swedish side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and ranking officials.
