Fincen Guidance Launches Lucrative Affiliate Program To Empower Partners In BOI Report Filing

- Milan Solarz-Patel, FinCEN Guidance Co-Founder and Head of BOI ComplianceMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FinCEN Guidance , the leading provider of Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) report filing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new affiliate program. This initiative allows individuals and businesses to earn significant commissions by promoting FinCEN Guidance's trusted BOI reporting services to companies across the United States.As the compliance deadline for BOI reporting approaches, businesses are seeking reliable solutions to meet their obligations under the new federal regulations. FinCEN Guidance has positioned itself as a market leader, offering streamlined, secure, and efficient filing services that ensure compliance with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) requirements.---Join the FinCEN Guidance Affiliate Program in 3 Easy Steps:Sign Up: Send FinCEN Guidance an email with your name, email and let them know you'd like to be a referral partner: ... .Get Approved: After reviewing your submission, FinCEN Guidance will send a secure link via email to enter your banking information through Stripe, our trusted payment processing partner.Start Earning: Once approved, you'll receive your unique affiliate link to share via email, social media, or any other platform. Every successful BOI report filing completed through your link earns you a commission.---Earning Potential:$5 per Successful BOI Filing: For a reporting company with one beneficial owner using the FinCEN Guidance Personal service. Example: If your referral successfully files three reporting companies, you could earn $15.$10 per Successful BOI Filing: For a reporting company with two or more beneficial owners using the FinCEN Guidance Personal service. Example: If your referral successfully files three reporting companies, you could earn $30.$20 per Successful BOI Filing (Annual Subscription): For a reporting company with one or more beneficial owners subscribing to the FinCEN Guidance Personal service. Example: If your referral successfully files three reporting companies, you could earn up to $60 per year as long as they remain subscribers.Special Referral Opportunities:50% net revenue commission: Refer law firms, CPA/accounting firms, bookkeepers, tax preparers, or other entities with multiple clients to use the FinCEN Guidance Pro service. Email FinCEN Guidance for more details: ....30% gross revenue commission: Refer a client to the FinCEN Guidance Concierge service for BOI report filing. Email FinCEN Guidance for more details: ...."With our new affiliate program, we aim to build a network of partners who can help spread the word about the importance of BOI compliance," said Milan Solarz-Patel, FinCEN Guidance Co-Founder and Head of BOI Compliance. "This program not only offers a generous earning potential but also provides a simple way for affiliates to support businesses in meeting their regulatory obligations."For more information on how to join the affiliate program and start earning, visit: /affiliateAbout FinCEN GuidanceFinCEN Guidance is a secure, online platform that simplifies the process of completing and filing Beneficial Ownership Information Reports. Approved by the U.S. government as a third-party service provider, FinCEN Guidance offers tailored solutions to meet the needs of individuals, professionals, and complex entities like trusts. Our mission is to take the stress out of compliance so you can focus on what matters most: your business.For more information, visit .

