Netherlands Providing Ukraine With New Aid Package Worth More Than EUR 200M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of the Netherlands Dick Schoof announced a new aid package worth more than €200 million for Ukraine during his visit to Zaporizhzhia on Monday, September 2.

The minister posted this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“We must do everything possible to help Ukraine keep going. On the front lines, but also in people's daily lives. That's why the Netherlands is providing a substantial new support package worth over €200 million,” he wrote.

He noted that the package is focused mainly on protecting and repairing the infrastructure and includes additional funding for humanitarian assistance.

“Ukraine can count on the Netherlands' continuing support and engagement,” he stressed.

The Dutch Prime Minister also wrote that it was incredible to see“how Ukrainians are carrying on with their lives and keeping their country going, in a city just a few dozen kilometres from the front”.

“My first visit to the country as prime minister of the Netherlands has confirmed my conviction that we must continue to support Ukraine,” he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, September 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof attended the first thematic lesson at one of Zaporizhzhia's schools.