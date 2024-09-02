New Smart #5 Makes Global Debut With Built-In Automotive-Grade Laser Projection Light, Core Components Provided By Appotronics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Smart #5 made its global debut in Australia on August 28th. Positioned as a luxury adventure large five-seater SUV, it is also the largest model in the Smart lineup, designed by the Mercedes-Benz team with a Boxy square box design, offering a "globally unique and adventurous design" for users to enjoy a more luxurious, diverse, and interesting driving experience.

At the launch event, the built-in automotive-grade laser projection light of the new Smart #5 were specifically mentioned: "What is the real camping experience about this ? I would like to take your attention on the built-in projector that is coming this vehicle, giving you the opportunity on a maximum size of 233 inches of projecting your own content, somewhere between 2 to 7 meters the way from the vehicle." The core components of this automotive-grade laser projection light are provided by Appotronics (688007), one of the first companies listed on the SSE STAR Market.

This is the first application of automotive-grade laser projection light worldwide. It is reported that the new Smart #5 is committed to creating the next generation of immersive intelligent cockpit experience, making every human-vehicle interaction a real luxury enjoyment. The industry's first automotive-grade full-color laser projection light is equipped with ALPD semiconductor laser light source technology, with a brightness of up to 2000 lumens (nearly 1000 lumens of light output), which can project a super-clear picture of up to 233 inches, reaching a 1080P display effect, making every frame vivid, allowing users to feel the immersive outdoor cinema. At the same time, it supports 10 adjustable brightness levels, automatic focusing, trapezoidal correction, and screen scaling, ensuring the best viewing experience even in complex projection environments. The design of IP67 dust and water resistance and electric lens protective cover greatly extends the service life of the projection light.

The supplier of this automotive-grade laser projection light, Appotronics, is a leading laser display technology enterprise in the world, and the original inventor of ALPD semiconductor laser light source technology. Thanks to the technical advantages of core technology and application innovation, Appotronics has previously successfully launched the world's first automotive-grade projection giant screen, which can turn the intelligent cockpit into an immersive private cinema. This high-quality viewing experience has extended from inside the car to outside the car, greatly enriching the personalized human-vehicle interaction experience and application scenarios.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to supporting audio-visual entertainment, semiconductor laser light source technology also has innovation in the field of lighting. At 2024 Beijing Auto Show, Appotronics released the world's first ALL-in-ONE Laser Digital Headlight, which for the first time integrates high-beam ADB headlight, variable color temperature headlight (compatible with fog light mode), high beam boost, ground information display, car cinema and other functions into a small volume car lamp module, greatly reducing the power consumption and volume of the entire system, and greatly reducing the total cost of the system, meeting the all-round needs of safety, social attributes and personalization.

As a global model, Smart is expected to gain more attention in the overseas market with the Smart #5. It is reported that the new Smart #5 will make its Chinese debut at the Chengdu Auto Show on August 30th and will be launched and delivered in 2024.

SOURCE Appotronics Corporation Ltd.