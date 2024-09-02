Indonesia is the largest producer and exporter of palm oil and has experienced significant environmental and social impacts due to the rapid expansion of palm oil plantations. While the government supports palm oil cultivators, the industry's expansion has led to deforestation, loss of biodiversity, and social issues, highlighting the complex nature of the industry's impact.



Palm oil consumption has steadily increased worldwide, driven by its versatile properties and widespread availability. Due to its functional benefits and versatility, it is used in many everyday products, such as food, detergents, and cosmetics. Palm oil contains high saturated and unsaturated fats, vitamin E, and beta-carotene. These components offer various health advantages, such as increased energy, prevention of premature aging, improved eye vision, immune system stimulation, and a lower chance of heart disease and cancer. The rising customer perception of these health benefits and the flourishing food sector drive market expansion. The United States consumes approximately 1.7 million metric tons of palm oil annually.

Increase the use of Palm Oil in personal care and cosmetic products:

Consumer demand for cosmetic products and personal care using palm oil is increasing globally, representing about 10% of the global and 7% of the European markets. Palm oil is used for its nourishing, emollient, and protective properties and its ability to add texture and moisturize in various cosmetic products, including makeup, body oils, hair products, and face and body creams. The INCI for palm oil is Elaeis Guineensis fruit oil on cosmetic product labels, while palm kernel oil's INCI is listed as Elaeis Guineensis kernel oil.

Indonesia Palm Oil Market

Indonesia is increasing the use of palm oil in biofuel production to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support renewable energy goals. Advanced biofuel production from palm residues offers a sustainable alternative, contributing to Indonesia's renewable energy and biodiesel blending targets. However, this expansion poses risks to biodiversity and deforestation.

Sustainable practices and policies are crucial to mitigate these impacts, emphasizing the responsible utilization of palm residues for biofuel production to support emission reduction goals and environmental sustainability. In October 2023, Indonesia launched its crude palm oil futures exchange to improve price transparency domestically and challenge the two widely used global price benchmarks over the long term.

Key Attributes: