AB Amber Grid Concluded Mutual Lending And Borrowing Agreement With EPSO-G
Date
9/2/2024 10:01:20 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
The Lithuanian gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid announces that on 2nd September 2024, has terminated the existing mutual lending and borrowing agreement with its parent company UAB EPSO-G and concluded the new one.
The Agreement sets forth the maximum lending limit for EPSO-G – Eur 70 000 000 and the lending limit for AB Amber Grid – Eur 10 000 000. Maximum maturity of the Agreement - 3 years.
More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: ...
MENAFN02092024004107003653ID1108627002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.