Minister Of Interior Meets Germany's Federal Police Chief

9/2/2024 9:26:42 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Forces HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Al Thani met Monday with Chief of the German federal Police Force HE Dr. Dieter Romann, currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to bolster them, primarily in the security spheres.

