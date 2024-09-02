(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising adoption of and 4.0 technologies further accelerates growth, as companies seek to integrate advanced analytical tools into their production lines. Pune, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Process Analyzer Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Process Analyzer Market size was valued at US$ 6.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 11.90 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” The process analyzers market is growing rapidly due to the rising need for sustainable water management and strict regulatory adherence. In 2023, there was a significant 50% rise in the sales of advanced water quality analyzers, showing an increased emphasis on sustainable management of drinking and wastewater resources due to changing weather conditions and stricter regulations. This increase in need highlights the rising significance of precise and trustworthy water measurements for environmental protection and adherence to regulations. An example of this is the Aztec 600 water analyzer, which can measure ammonia, iron, and phosphate levels, and is important for improving water treatment procedures and ensuring water quality. The increase in the use of analyzers is driven by the necessity to monitor extreme weather conditions impacting water quality with constant precision. Regulatory pressures, like lowering phosphate consent levels to 0.1 mg/l, continue to push the market, forcing utilities to adopt advanced treatment methods and closely monitor parameters with precision. Moreover, the movement towards integrating optical sensor technology and other advancements boosts the functionalities of water analyzers, aiding in the growth of the market.





Get a Sample Report of Process Analyzer Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ABB

Emerson

Siemens

Endress+Hauser

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mettler-Toledo

Suez

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ametek

Anton Paar

Hach

Shimadzu

Jumo

Applied Analytics

Vega Grieshaber Other Players Process Analyzer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.90 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.67 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The factors that are propelling the expansion of process analyzers include water treatment, pharmaceutical safety, and monitoring chemical processes.

. The Function of Analytical Instruments in Achieving Water Quality Regulations

"Market Segment Insights: Detailed Analysis Reveals Strategic Growth Pathways"

By Liquid Analyzer:

In 2023, the PHIORP Analyzer led with a 25% market share. pH/ORP analyzers are significant because they play a critical role in various industrial applications, including water treatment, chemical processing, and the food and beverage industry. They are essential for determining the acidity, alkalinity, and redox potential of liquids, which is necessary for compliance and operational efficiency. Endress+Hauser and Emerson Electric are at the forefront of innovation in this sector. Endress+Hauser offers pH/ORP sensors equipped with Memosens technology to ensure precise, reliable measurements and enhanced reliability in difficult environments. Their pH 300 and ORP 300 items utilize modern digital communication to make calibration and maintenance easier.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Process Analyzer Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

By Air Analyzer:

The oxygen analyzer held a market share of 25% in 2023 and dominated the market. The significance of oxygen analyzers in various industries such as petrochemicals, power generation, and environmental monitoring is where this control stems from. These instruments are essential for measuring oxygen levels in gases and liquids, which is crucial for controlling processes, maintaining safety, and complying with regulations. Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and ABB are at the forefront of innovation in this sector. Siemens has made advancements with the Siprocess GA700, showcasing accurate zirconia sensors that offer reliable and precise oxygen measurements, even in tough conditions.

Process Analyzer Market Key Segmentation:

By Liquid Analyzer



PHIORP Analyzer

Conductivity Analyzer

Turbidity Analyzer

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzer

Liquid Density Analyzer

MLSS Analyzer TOC Analyzer

By Air Analyzer



Oxygen Analyzer

Carbon Dioxide Analyzer

Moisture Analyzer

Toxic Gas Analyzer Hydrogen Sulfide Analyzer

By Industry



Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Power

Food & Beverages

Paper & Pulp

Metals & Mining

Cement & Glass Others

Regional Analysis: North America dominated in 2023

In 2023, North America dominates the process analyzer market with a 40% revenue share. The area's powerful industrial base, stringent regulations, and significant demand for advanced process control technologies all play a part in its leading position. Emerson Electric enhanced its position by introducing the Rosemount 8800 Series, featuring advanced diagnostics and real-time analytics for improved process accuracy and operational efficiency. Honeywell International's newest Experion Process Knowledge System integrates advanced analyzers with state-of-the-art software solutions to enhance process monitoring and management.

Europe is expected to have a faster CAGR of 5.67% between the years 2024 and 2032. The substantial growth is driven by several factors, including the region's focus on industrial automation, stringent environmental regulations, and increased adoption of advanced analytical technologies across industries. The SITRANS FS230 from Siemens is a cutting-edge flow analyzer that provides accurate measurements for critical process operations, enhancing accuracy and efficiency. ABB has launched the OPTIMAX 5000, a multi-parameter analyzer that includes real-time data integration and process optimization to improve operational reliability and reduce downtime.

Recent Developments



May 2024: Emerson Electric launched the Rosemount 3051S Pressure Transmitter with advanced diagnostics capabilities, enhancing process efficiency and safety.

July 2024: Siemens introduced the SITRANS P320/P420 Pressure Transmitter, offering improved accuracy and performance in harsh environments. August 2024: Endress+Hauser unveiled the Liquiline CM44P, a multiparameter transmitter designed to provide precise and reliable measurements for various liquid analysis applications.

Access Complete Report Details of Process Analyzer Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Key Takeaways



The Process Analyzer Market is expected to witness substantial growth due to advances in technology and increasing use in various industries.

TOC analyzers, especially liquid analyzers, are experiencing the highest growth rate, with Oxygen analyzers, particularly air analyzers, leading the market.

North America dominates the market because of its advanced infrastructure and regulatory environment, while Asia-Pacific is experiencing the highest growth rate, driven by rapid industrialization and market expansion. New advancements in products from leading companies are improving the functionality and uses of process analyzers, driving market expansion even more.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Process Analyzer Market Segmentation, by Liquid Analyzer

8. Process Analyzer Market Segmentation, by Air Analyzer

9. Process Analyzer Market Segmentation, by Industry

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Buy a Complete Research Report of Process Analyzer Market Outlook 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)