Kuwait Moe Participates In Gulf Hackathon Competition In Bahrain

KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait, represented by the of Education and under the supervision of General Supervisory of Computing, is participating on Monday in the Gulf Hackathon competition to employ artificial intelligence in public education.

The Hackathon, organized by the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, is in its second edition in the Kingdom of Bahrain during the period from September 2 to 7.

This participation came in light of the Ministry of Education's keenness to refine the talents of distinguished students and encourage them to participate in local, regional and international competitions and within the framework of the Ministry's objectives.

Ministry of Education official, Mona Awad, expressed her delight to participate in the Gulf Hackathon and wished success to all participating students.

The finalists for the Hackathon are five students, Hawraa Al-Sharif, Alaa Al-Shammari, Lulwa Al-Saeed, Ahmad Al-Rashidi, and Abdul Wahab Haidar. (end)

