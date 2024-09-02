Runergy To Unveil High-Efficiency PV Modules At RE+ 2024 In Anaheim

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 10-12, 2024,

Runergy, a leading solar company and a BNEF Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, will showcase its latest high-efficiency photovoltaics (PV) modules at Booth 63000 Hall A during RE+, North America's premier clean energy event. The company is set to display its innovative PV module lineup designed for diverse solar system applications. With a strong presence in the global market, particularly in the key region of the US, Runergy's products have received certification from world-renowned energy laboratories, and technical presentations will be held on-site. Notably, Runergy's PV module factory in Alabama is expected to commence full-scale production this year, with a planned capacity of 2GW.

Runergy has been honored with the Bronze Medal by EcoVadis for its outstanding performance in the field of ESG. Runergy's N-type products are also recognized as a Highest Achiever in the 2024 PV Module Index (PVMI) report by Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) and awarded "Top Performer" by Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (Kiwa PVEL), these modules have been praised for their superior efficiency, power output, and high-standard reliability across various applications.

Featured Products Highlights

The DH108N8B model boasts an all-black appearance enhancing aesthetic appeal along with bifacial power generation that promises higher energy yields. It offers flexible installation options ideal for rooftops with a size of 1722x1134x30 mm, maximizing space utilization while featuring exceptional degradation resistance due to advanced N-type cell technology.

The DH144N8 has been upgraded with a thicker frame of 35mm and stronger front glass of 3.2mm capable of withstanding hail up to 55mm diameter-ensuring durability against extreme weather conditions. According to the Washington Post , frequent massive hailstorms continue to strike the US, raising public concerns about extreme weather events.

Other notable models include:



DH156N8 : Offers over 645W power output, reducing the Balance-of-System (BOS) costs for power plant construction significantly.

DH132N11 : Utilizes unique rectangular cells (182x210mm), optimizing container space usage and thereby reducing logistics costs. DH132H10 : Leveraging HJT technology for lower energy consumption and reduced carbon emissions, the latest 0BB technology eliminates primary busbar, significantly reducing silver use in cells while increasing stringer ribbons to enhance crack resistance.

According to Wood Mackenzie , the U.S. witnessed historic solar manufacturing growth in Q1 2024, with a record-breaking 11 GW of new capacity added. Following this surge, the latest U.S. Solar Market Insight Q2 2024 report by SEIA and Wood Mackenzie reveals that the country's total annual solar module manufacturing capacity has surpassed 26 GW, marking a significant milestone in the American solar industry's expansion.

Runergy continues its upward trajectory in global markets underscored by recent accolades such as achieving highest ESG Ratings from Dun & Bradstreet and Achilles; and maintaining Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer position on BloombergNEF's list for Q3 of 2024. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Runergy continues to spearhead initiatives that expedite the energy transition both in the US and globally.

For more information, please visit: .

