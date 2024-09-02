'Stree 2': Sarkata Or Stree? Rajkummar Rao Picks His Favourite Villain From Franchise

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shraddha Kapoor's on-screen character in Stree has captivated the hearts and minds of audiences, particularly in relation to Rajkummar Rao's character, Bikki. While many initially believed Shraddha to be the titular Stree in the first installment, this confusion was cleared up in the recently released sequel, Stree 2. The sequel also introduced a new antagonist in the universe called Sarkata. Rajkummar Rao has since shared his thoughts on his favorite villain between Sarkata and Stree.

In an interview with Hungama, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he has a personal connection with Stree and favors her over Sarkata. He described Stree as a sweet figure who arrives draped in a saree with a half-hanging veil, and when she sees him, her true personality emerges. He humorously added that Stree is like a mother-in-law to him.

For those unfamiliar, Stree 2 has emerged as a major box office success, nearing the Rs 500 crore mark. Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the horror-comedy has been produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film is a sequel to the 2018 release Stree and is set in the village of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in comedic roles. A third installment of the Stree franchise has already been announced.

Following the monumental success of Stree 2, a conversation has sparked about who should be credited for this achievement. When asked, the actors have either subtly avoided the topic or laughed it off. The writer, Niren Bhatt, recently addressed the controversy, questioning its origins. He suggested that some narratives might be driven by fan clubs but emphasized that Stree 2 is a collective effort where everyone, not just the on-screen talent, contributed equally to its success.