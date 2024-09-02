Economic reports, central bank decisions highlight Asia's financial landscape in current week

(MENAFN) As the week begins, Asia is set to receive a slew of manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for August from several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and the Philippines. This data will be followed by official figures from China later in the week. Anticipation is high for China's Caixin manufacturing PMI, expected to indicate a return to expansion after falling below the 50 mark in July. These figures will provide critical insights into the manufacturing sector's health across the region.



In Japan, a report on second-quarter corporate performance will be released today, with expectations for a slight recovery in capital investment following a decline in the first quarter. This report will contribute to revised economic growth estimates scheduled for next week. Meanwhile, in Australia, the focus shifts to current account figures, which are likely to impact GDP data. The current account report, due out on Wednesday, is expected to reflect a slight acceleration in economic growth from the previous quarter.



South Korea will revise its second-quarter GDP figures on Thursday, and the region will also see a range of inflation updates. Vietnam's consumer price gains may decelerate to below 4 percent for the first time since March. Consumer price data will also be released for South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Additionally, trade statistics are set to be published for South Korea, Australia, Vietnam, and Pakistan.



In terms of central bank activities, Malaysia will set its overnight interest rate on Thursday. On the same day, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michael Bullock is expected to deliver a significant speech, potentially influencing monetary policy expectations in the region.



