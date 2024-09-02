Want To Join Dubai Police? How To Apply, Documents Required
Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:39 PM
Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM
For those who always wanted to work with the Police, a new opportunity has just come up. Dubai Police is hiring! UAE male citizens who hold a university or high school degree can apply for a position in Dubai Police's transportation Security Administration.
Registration is open from September 2 to September 27. To be eligible for registration, certain criteria have to be met:
The university or high school certificate must be issued by an educational institute recognised by the competent authorities in the country The citizen must not have been previously given a custodial sentence for felony or a crime against honour and integrity Age must be between 18 and 30 years Height should not be less than 165cm, and must be proportional to weight The citizen must pass required tests, medical examinations and personal interviews
Those interested can apply through email: ...
Required documents
Certificate of good conduct addressed to the Transportation Security Administration – Dubai Police Passport Academic certificate recognised by competent authorities Birth certificate ID card Coloured photo Copy of parents' passport and ID card Copy of work or experience certificate (if any) Copy of clearance from the National Service and Reserve Authority
