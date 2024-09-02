Want To Join Dubai Police? How To Apply, Documents Required

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 12:39 PM

For those who always wanted to work with the Police, a new opportunity has just come up. Dubai is hiring! UAE male citizens who hold a university or high school degree can apply for a position in Dubai Police's Security Administration.

Registration is open from September 2 to September 27. To be eligible for registration, certain criteria have to be met:



The university or high school certificate must be issued by an educational institute recognised by the competent authorities in the country

The citizen must not have been previously given a custodial sentence for felony or a crime against honour and integrity

Age must be between 18 and 30 years

Height should not be less than 165cm, and must be proportional to weight The citizen must pass required tests, medical examinations and personal interviews

Those interested can apply through email: ...

Certificate of good conduct addressed to the Transportation Security Administration – Dubai Police

Passport

Academic certificate recognised by competent authorities

Birth certificate

ID card

Coloured photo

Copy of parents' passport and ID card

Copy of work or experience certificate (if any) Copy of clearance from the National Service and Reserve Authority

Required documents

